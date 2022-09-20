Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple is back in a new collection of short stories by contemporary writers

In 1927, Agatha Christie’s famous detective Miss Marple first appeared in “The Tuesday Night Club,” a short story published in The Royal Magazine in which the club discusses a dinner where three people are mysteriously poisoned.

Now, almost 95 years later, Miss Marple is back.

“Marple: Twelve New Mysteries” is a newly published collection of short stories sanctioned by the Agatha Christie estate. Each of the 12 short stories were written by a contemporary woman author, The Guardian reported.

The writers followed a set of guidelines while writing their mysteries, according to Smithsonian Magazine: The stories had to be set in the same time period as Christie’s other Marple works, they couldn’t invent new backstories for the character and, while they could use other characters and events from the Marple canon, they couldn’t use plot points from Christie’s other works.

With these guidelines, and big shoes to fill, the 12 writers take readers on an exciting and puzzling ride as Miss Marple solves a dozen mysterious crimes with her wit and detection skills.

Here’s a look at the short stories featured in “Marple” and their authors:

Lucy Foley: “Evil in Small Places”

Foley is a historical fiction novelist and mystery writer known for “The Guest List” and the “The Hunting Party.”

Her short story “finds Marple visiting an old school friend as the village she lives in celebrates its version of Halloween,” according to The Guardian.

Val McDermid: “The Second Murder at the Vicarage”

McDermid is a Scottish crime writer known for her “Wire in the Blood” series.

Alyssa Cole: “Miss Marple Take Manhattan”

Cole is an American author known for her romance novels.

Natalie Haynes: “The Unravelling”

Haynes is a writer and broadcaster known for “A Thousand Ships,” a retelling of the Trojan War.

Ruth Ware: “Miss Marple’s Christmas”

Ware is a British psychological crime thriller author whose works include “In a Dark, Dark Wood” and “The Turn of the Key”

Naomi Alderman: “The Open Mind”

Alderman is an English novelist best known for her speculative fiction novel “The Power” and “Disobedience,” which was later turned into a movie.

Jean Kwok: “The Jade Empress”

Kwok is the bestselling author of “Girl in Translation” and “Searching for Sylvie Lee.”

Dreda Say Mitchell: “A Deadly Wedding Day”

Say Mitchell is a British crime and thriller novelist perhaps best known for her novel “Spare Room.”

Her short story “sees Miss Marple team up with friend Miss Bella — a former member of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force whom Miss Marple met in an air raid shelter — at the wedding of the latter’s niece, Marie Baptiste” according to The Guardian.

Elly Griffiths: “Murder at the Villa Rosa”

Griffiths is a British crime novelist known for the Ruth Galloway series and Stephens and Mephisto series.

Karen M. McManus: “The Murdering Sort”

McManus is a young adult fiction author known for “One of Us Is Lying.”

Kate Mosse: “The Mystery of the Acid Soil”

Mosse is a British novelist best known for her novel “Labyrinth”

Her short story “involves Miss Marple solving a mystery by using her gardening knowledge,” per The Guardian.

Leigh Bardugo: “The Disappearance”

Bardugo is an Israeli-American fantasy writer known for her young adult fiction, including the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy, which was recently made into a Netflix series.