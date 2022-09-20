Facebook Twitter
The funny story behind Britain Covey being denied access to the Eagles players’ parking lot

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (41) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Doug Murray, Associated Press

Britain Covey has quite the story from the first home game of his rookie NFL season.

He reportedly dealt with some parking issues before the Philadelphia Eagles’ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski shared what happened to the wide receiver/punt specialist out of Utah. 

“According to Howard Eskin of 94.1 WIP, Eagles punt returner Britain Covey, who was elevated from the practice squad on Monday afternoon, tried to park his car in the players’ lot before the game, but the attendants didn’t believe he was a player and wouldn’t let him into the lot,” Sielski wrote. 

“Covey ended up parking elsewhere among several tailgaters. They apparently didn’t recognize him, either.”

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound Covey indicated the story was indeed true when he responded to an Eagles fan who appeared to recognize Covey and shared a photo of several people taking a picture with him.

Covey also had a message for Philadelphia fans after playing in his first regular-season game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Covey had three punt returns for 14 yards, with a long of 8 yards, in the Eagles’ 24-7 win.

