What are Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell charged with?

The Netflix docuseries “Sins of Our Mother” shows the events that lead up to the deaths of Lori Vallow Daybell’s children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

J.J. and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in the yard of Vallow Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Vallow Daybell and Daybell were investigated for the children’s deaths, along with the deaths of their former spouses, and were charged with several crimes. Their joint trial is scheduled for January 2023 in Ada County, Idaho. Here’s what they were specifically charged with.

What are Daybell and Vallow Daybell jointly charged with?

On May 25, 2021, East Idaho News published the indictment document that contains the following charges of which they were both indicted:



Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan.

First-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of J.J. Vallow.

First-degree murder for the death of J.J. Vallow.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

According to East Idaho News, both Vallow Daybell and Daybell have pleaded not guilty.

Have either of them been charged with separate charges?

On May 25, 2021, East Idaho News published the indictment document that contains the following charges:

Chad Daybell’s separate charges

First-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

Insurance fraud for a life insurance policy he had on Tammy Daybell, for which he was the beneficiary and received the funds after her death.

Additionally, Daybell was charged with another count of insurance fraud.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s separate charges

Grand theft related to Social Security survivor benefits for the care of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow that were appropriated after the children went missing and were found deceased.

In the state of Arizona, Vallow Daybell was indicted on a different charge.



Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder related to the death of Charles Vallow.

What is first-degree murder?

According to Cornell Law School, first-degree murder is killing another person by planning or deliberating to do so. It involves premeditation. This is different from second-degree murder. Cornell Law School clarifies that second-degree murder is killing someone with malicious intent, but is not premeditated.

