Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee

It was announced the Utes will play their next home game, against Oregon State, on Oct. 1, at noon

By  Jeff Call Jeff Call
Utah cheerleaders wave their flags after a touchdown against Southern Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. To Kyle Whittingham's delight, the Utes' next home game will also be a matinee. They will play Oregon State at noon on Oct. 1

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Utah’s football program, and its fans, are accustomed to playing late-night games.

For example, last week the Utes beat San Diego State in a game that kicked off after 8 p.m.

This week, Utah visits Arizona State, in its Pac-12 opener, for a contest with an 8:30 p.m. MDT start at Sun Devil Stadium. 

But coach Kyle Whittingham certainly prefers games in the afternoon. The Utes’ home-opener against Southern Utah began at 11:30 a.m.

“It’s fun to play in the day. Great to play in the day. I love it,” he said. “I’d like that every week if possible, but it’s not possible. We’ll play the majority of our games at night. We go with the hand that we’re dealt.”

Well, Whittingham got his wish Monday, when it was announced that the Utes will play their next home game, against Oregon State, on Oct. 1, at noon. It will be televised by the Pac-12 Network. 

The remainder of Utah’s kickoff times have yet to be announced except one — when it travels to Washington State on Oct. 27 for a Thursday night game that starts at 8 p.m. MDT.  

