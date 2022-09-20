Spotify has audiobooks now. Here’s how to access over 300,000 titles

Spotify users can now listen to over 300,000 different audiobooks.

On Tuesday, Spotify announced Spotify Audiobooks has launched in the United States, bringing a new category of listening content to the app.

Audiobooks will be available on a hub on Spotify. You can also search for Audiobooks, and they will show up as recommendations on the Home page.

Spotify Audiobooks pricing

The move could reshape the audiobook industry, according to The New York Times. Though users pays a flat price for unlimited podcasts and music, Spotify is using a pay-per-book model, with each book being individually priced.

There will be a lock icon in place of the play button, and in order to listen to the book, you will have to buy the book on a web page and return to the app to listen to the unlocked book if you are using your phone.

Spotify Audiobooks features

Spotify announced some useful features to Spotify Audiobooks that will make the listening experience better for users.

Automatic bookmarking

Spotify will save your spot in a book automatically when you stop listening. You can pick up right where you left off next time you want to listen to the book.

Offline listening

Users can download books so they don’t have to be online to listen to that book.

Speed control

You can change the speed of the audiobook to make the audio slower or faster.

Ratings

After listening to an audiobook, users can rate that book. The aggregate rating from the public will be displayed with the information on that audiobook.

