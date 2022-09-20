Report: The Jazz have agreed with center Cody Zeller on a camp deal

Veteran NBA center Cody Zeller is coming to Salt Lake City — for training camp, at least.

Zeller has agreed to a camp deal with the Utah Jazz, The Athletic’s Tony Jones and Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Zeller was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team his first season.

He spent his first eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before playing last year in Portland and becoming a free agent this offseason.

Zeller has career averages of 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals per game.

The Jazz have 17 guaranteed full contracts and need to cut that number to 15 by the beginning of the season, but they do have a two-way contract spot open after waiving Xavier Sneed last week.