BYU basketball reveals new uniforms

With basketball season rapidly approaching, BYU basketball is showing off its new threads.

The Cougars revealed new uniforms for the 2022-23 season on social media Tuesday night.

NEW NEW NEW pic.twitter.com/L62jPee9YQ — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) September 20, 2022

The new Nike uniforms are white with white “BYU” lettering outlined by blue trim. The numbers are in royal blue outlined by black trim. The shorts are white with a royal blue “stretch Y” logo at the waistband and a royal blue basketball with the “stretch Y” logo inside of it.

Last year, the Cougars’ jerseys were adorned with “Brigham Young,” with “Brigham” being on the top of the jersey, the player’s number in the middle of the jersey and “Young” being on the bottom of the jersey.

BYU opens the regular season against Idaho State on Nov. 7 at the Marriott Center.

