Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 
BYU tight end Dallin Holker plans to transfer, his father confirms

Isaac Rex’s backup wants to play somewhere that will “utilize tight ends,” Bob Holker told the Deseret News

By  Jay Drew
Dallin Holker could have been on BYU’s 11-1 team last year, but decided to return to his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after coming home for a time due to COVID-19.

BYU tight end Dallin Holker talks to media during BYU football media day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Frustrated by the way he is being used in the BYU passing game, backup tight end Dallin Holker has left the football team and plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens in mid-November, his father confirmed to the Deseret News on Tuesday night.

Bob Holker said “it is true” that his son is expected to leave BYU when the fall semester ends. 

Asked if Dallin Holker has a new school in mind, Bob Holker said that there are “several he is interested in” and that it will be “somewhere that will utilize their tight ends and allow him to get on the field and help his team.”

Because he has played in only three games this season, Holker can call this his redshirt year and will have two years of eligibility remaining at his new school.

Holker was targeted six times and caught five passes for 38 yards in BYU’s 41-20 loss at Oregon last Saturday, with a long of 14. He caught one pass for nine yards against Baylor and three passes for 39 yards against South Florida.

He has appeared in 29 games for BYU over the course of three seasons; After catching 19 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown in 2018, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2019 and 2020.

Holker has backed up starting tight end Isaac Rex in all three games, although the duo is sometimes used simultaneously on the field. 

Last year, Holker caught 14 passes for 200 yards and a TD.

His departure likely means that tight ends Carter Wheat and Ethan Erickson could see more playing time. Masen Wake and Houston Heimuli are also possibilities, although they are commonly referred to as fullbacks in BYU’s offense.

