When does ‘Sanditon’ Season 3 come out?

After a much-loved first season, “Sanditon” Season 2 premiered in March. While Season 2 received mixed reviews — mostly due to the loss of Theo James, Season 1’s leading man — some fans are ready for “Sanditon” Season 3.
Driving the news: According to Parade, “Sanditon” was renewed for a third season earlier this year.
- “Sanditon” Season 2 was received with some apprehension (spoilers ahead!). The second season opens with the death of Sidney Parker (James), Charlotte Heywood’s love interest in Season 1.
- James pulled out of the series, stating in an announcement on Twitter, “Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to.”
- “The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different and unique and so interesting to me.” James continued.
What they’re saying: While the “Sanditon” Season 3 release date hasn’t been revealed, it will likely premiere in early 2023.
- Rose Williams, who plays the main heroine Charlotte Heywood, discussed Season 3 with Masterpiece. “In Season 3, we see characters meeting with their own unique challenges and really having to dig into deep parts of themselves to find resolve.”
- “I hope they come together at the end and maybe even get their happily ever after,” Williams continued. “... an Austen ending, like it’s tied in a bow.”
Details: “Sanditon” Season 2 ended on a happy ending for some characters, but left us with massive cliffhangers for others. The last episode shows Alison on her wedding day, happily married to Frasier. But it also reveals a massive twist: months after the heartbreaking end to her relationship with with Alexander, Charlotte is engaged to farmer Ralph Starling.
- After watching Charlotte’s turbulent love life play out on screen, fans are likely eager to see Charlotte get her happy ending in Season 3.
- Fans might be disappointed to learn that a beloved character won’t be in the “Sanditon” Season 3 cast: Charlotte Spencer, who played Esther Denham Babington in Season 2, won’t be returning for the third season.