Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 
Television Arts & Entertainment Entertainment

When does ‘Sanditon’ Season 3 come out?

The second season of the PBS Masterpiece regency drama aired earlier this year. When will ‘Sanditon’ Season 3 premiere?

By  Natalie Issa
SHARE When does ‘Sanditon’ Season 3 come out?
Augusta Markham (ELOISE WEBB) and Charlotte Heywood (ROSE WILLIAMS) in “Sanditon.”

Augusta Markham (Eloise Webb) and Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) in “Sanditon.”

Red Planet (“Sanditon 2”) Ltd/Joss

After a much-loved first season, “Sanditon” Season 2 premiered in March. While Season 2 received mixed reviews — mostly due to the loss of Theo James, Season 1’s leading man — some fans are ready for “Sanditon” Season 3.

Driving the news: According to Parade, “Sanditon” was renewed for a third season earlier this year.

  • “Sanditon” Season 2 was received with some apprehension (spoilers ahead!). The second season opens with the death of Sidney Parker (James), Charlotte Heywood’s love interest in Season 1.
  • James pulled out of the series, stating in an announcement on Twitter, “Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to.”
  • “The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different and unique and so interesting to me.” James continued.

What they’re saying: While the “Sanditon” Season 3 release date hasn’t been revealed, it will likely premiere in early 2023.

  • Rose Williams, who plays the main heroine Charlotte Heywood, discussed Season 3 with Masterpiece. “In Season 3, we see characters meeting with their own unique challenges and really having to dig into deep parts of themselves to find resolve.”
  • “I hope they come together at the end and maybe even get their happily ever after,” Williams continued. “... an Austen ending, like it’s tied in a bow.”

Details: “Sanditon” Season 2 ended on a happy ending for some characters, but left us with massive cliffhangers for others. The last episode shows Alison on her wedding day, happily married to Frasier. But it also reveals a massive twist: months after the heartbreaking end to her relationship with with Alexander, Charlotte is engaged to farmer Ralph Starling.

  • After watching Charlotte’s turbulent love life play out on screen, fans are likely eager to see Charlotte get her happy ending in Season 3.
  • Fans might be disappointed to learn that a beloved character won’t be in the “Sanditon” Season 3 cast: Charlotte Spencer, who played Esther Denham Babington in Season 2, won’t be returning for the third season.

Next Up In Utah
Why millions more of Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shots are now available
Fed makes another jumbo interest rate boost. Is it affecting inflation?
Utah Inland Port Authority needs clear plan for future before spending $150M bond, auditors say
The legacy of a Utah culinary master
‘It’s a battle': The growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake
Why has KSL-TV’s Mike Headrick been off air?