When does ‘Sanditon’ Season 3 come out?

After a much-loved first season, “Sanditon” Season 2 premiered in March. While Season 2 received mixed reviews — mostly due to the loss of Theo James, Season 1’s leading man — some fans are ready for “Sanditon” Season 3.

Driving the news: According to Parade, “Sanditon” was renewed for a third season earlier this year.



“Sanditon” Season 2 was received with some apprehension (spoilers ahead!). The second season opens with the death of Sidney Parker (James), Charlotte Heywood’s love interest in Season 1.

James pulled out of the series, stating in an announcement on Twitter, “Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to.”

“The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different and unique and so interesting to me.” James continued.

What they’re saying: While the “Sanditon” Season 3 release date hasn’t been revealed, it will likely premiere in early 2023.



Rose Williams, who plays the main heroine Charlotte Heywood, discussed Season 3 with Masterpiece. “In Season 3, we see characters meeting with their own unique challenges and really having to dig into deep parts of themselves to find resolve.”

“I hope they come together at the end and maybe even get their happily ever after,” Williams continued. “... an Austen ending, like it’s tied in a bow.”

Details: “Sanditon” Season 2 ended on a happy ending for some characters, but left us with massive cliffhangers for others. The last episode shows Alison on her wedding day, happily married to Frasier. But it also reveals a massive twist: months after the heartbreaking end to her relationship with with Alexander, Charlotte is engaged to farmer Ralph Starling.

