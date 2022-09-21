‘I am Mormon, actually,’ Roman Atwood says on popular podcast with Logan Paul

Last week, Roman Atwood revealed that he is a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on a popular YouTube podcast.

IMPAULSIVE, hosted by Logan Paul, has 4.2 million subscribers and describes itself as “The world’s greatest, most thought-provoking, mentally stimulating podcast in the history of mankind ... hosted by a bunch of idiots.”

Roman Atwood is a famous YouTuber who has 15.5 million subscribers. He posts family vlogs, prank videos and lifestyle vlogs. On one of IMPAULSIVE’s podcasts, Atwood opened up about his conversion to the church.

“I’ve always been religious, never part of any actual church. I’ve been to all churches,” Atwood said. When he was 14-years-old, he saw his parents join the church and “I’ve seen them change tremendously. From drinking, smoking, partying to boom, off-switch, family, raising kids the best they could, just being a good example.”

Atwood recounted that his mother passed away around three years ago. He stated that that incident pulled him and his wife Brittany to church. They weren’t planning on joining a church, but he said that going to church gave him so much joy and made his life easier. He said that after joining the church, “I’ve had more joy than I’ve ever found skydiving in Dubai or having a successful YouTube channel or all the money than I could ever want in a bank account. I had more joy following Jesus than I’ve had with all of the world combined.”

“I couldn’t deny it anymore,” Atwood recollected. He invited the missionaries over and eventually, he and his wife were baptized together on the same day. “We’re just trying to live as good humans,” Atwood added.

Another podcaster noted that the way Atwood describes his life and the way he lights up “is so much and I often get that vibe from Mormon people.”

Atwood concludes the segment by talking about the love he has for his wife and how he hopes that his marriage will be eternal.

Warning: The YouTube video of the podcast contains strong language.