Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Top 20 performances from Week 6 in Utah high school football

By  James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Juan Diego’s Hayden Mezenen runs with the ball and is tackled by Morgan’s Ty Wheeler in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 6. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Trent Call, Skyridge — Excelled in another start as he rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown and then passed for 183 yards and four more scores in the 62-6 win over Westlake.

Drew Patterson, Corner Canyon — Carried the ball 17 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and then defensively also returned an interception for a touchdown late in the game to seal the Chargers’ 35-14 win over American Fork.

Crash Coggins, Weber — Contributed to Weber’s 45-7 win over Clearfield in multiple phases as he caught three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown and then defensively recorded 11 total tackles and two sacks.

Isaiah SueSue, West — Completed 15 of 19 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed for another 69 yards and one touchdown in West’s 44-0 win over Hunter.

Havea Fotu, Bingham — Rushed the ball 12 times for 134 yards and a touchdown as Bingham eked out a 23-15 win over rival Herriman.

Class 5A

Tevita Valeti, Springville — Carried the ball 47 times for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Red Devils narrowly beat Provo 18-14 in a region defensive showdown.

Easton White, Box Elder — Made the most of his nine carries as he rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bees to the 55-31 victory over Viewmont.

Crew Erickson, Wasatch — Hauled 16 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns as the Wasps rolled to the 55-17 victory over Maple Mountain.

Kace Gurr, Brighton — Had a big game in leading Brighton to the 41-23 win over Skyline as he carried the ball the ball 19 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

Cooper Thomson, Cedar Valley — Completed 19 of 23 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns and then also added two short rushing touchdowns as the Aviators topped Timpanogos 45-23.

Class 4A

Hunter Johnson, Snow Canyon — Completed 18 of 24 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns and then also rushed for 90 yards and two more scores to spearhead Snow Canyon’s 47-0 win over Hurricane.

Tyden Morris, Desert Hills — Rushed the ball 20 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns to lead Desert Hills to the emphatic 56-21 win over Dixie in a key region showdown.

Tydon Jones, Bear River — Carried the ball 23 times for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Bear River beat Logan 41-20 for its second win of the season.

Class 3A

Ty Wheeler, Morgan — Played a big role in Morgan’s dominant defensive performance against Juan Diego as he recorded nine tackles and a sack

Ethan Rainer, Grantsville — Returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns and then also added a rushing touchdowns as the Cowboys rolled past Ben Lomond 62-20 in region play.

Max Trujillo, Ogden — Carried the ball 11 times for 175 yards and a pair of TDs to lead Ogden to the 44-28 victory over Union.

Class 2A

Larson Dixon, Summit Academy — Hauled in two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown and then defensively snagged two interceptions, one which he returned for a TD, as Summit Academy rolled past ALA 69-9.

Ayden Bradshaw, Beaver — Carried the ball 12 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns and then he added five tackles defensively as the Beavers beat Delta 42-7.

Class 1A

Jake Smith, North Summit — Had a huge day on the ground in North Summit’s 39-19 win over Parowan as he rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns 19 carriers while also passing for 49 yards and another TD.

Aiden Dougherty, Enterprise — Rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown and then defensively added 13 tackles and a sack to lead the Wolves to the 22-14 win over Kanab in a 1A football showdown.

