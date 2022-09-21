Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 
Education U.S. & World World & Nation

Gen Z never learned cursive. The effects of this are more widespread than you think

Cursive has been on the decline since 2010. Some of the effects are unexpected

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE Gen Z never learned cursive. The effects of this are more widespread than you think
merlin_1109178.jpg

20150929 A Facebook post showing a teacher’s frustration with a 7-year-old student writing her name on an assignment in cursive went viral, posing the question of whether learning the style reaps benefits or wastes time.

Pixabay

The Atlantic reported that the 2010 Common Core standards began omitting cursive instruction, meaning that many members of Gen Z have never been taught how to read or write cursive. According to The Washington Post, even though this form of handwriting used to be a mainstay of American public education, “for many students, cursive is becoming as foreign as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics.”

With the development and prominence of technology, cursive has become increasingly obsolete, but what impact will this have for the future?

According to The Atlantic, this means, “In the future, cursive will have to be taught to scholars the way Elizabethan secretary hand or paleography is today.” This directly impacts archival work. Many written documents from the 19th century and other early time periods are written in cursive. While it was once taken for granted that American students would know how to read cursive, now that cannot be the case.

Archival work largely depends on a reader’s ability to read hard-to-read texts in shorthand and/or cursive. Will this mean that universities will start having to offer college courses in history programs on how to read cursive? Only time will tell.

Cursive writing practice sheets

Now that you know that cursive is falling by the wayside, it may be a good time to revamp your skills. You can find free cursive writing practice sheets online to practice your skills. For example, K5Learning provides free cursive writing practice sheets that you can print and use to relearn your letters.

Who knows? Learning cursive might just be the ticket to archival and historian jobs in the future.

Next Up In Education
Activist high school student beats incumbent to win school board election
What are the best schools for teachers? Here’s how Utah ranks
Where does Utah rank on education freedom?
Elizabeth Smart Foundation bringing self-defense class to SUU campus
What this Harvard law professor learned from Abraham Lincoln when the Constitution was ‘broken’
A conversation with David Brooks and Anne Snyder on the value of religious education