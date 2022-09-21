Facebook Twitter
The first day of fall is here: facts and folklore surrounding the season

Sept. 22 will mark the first day of the new season in 2022 and symbolizes different things in different traditions

By  Rebecca Olds
Leaves have begun to take on their fall colors along the Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age Trail near Whitewater, Wis., on Sept. 30, 2021.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

On Sept. 22, 2022, at 9:04 p.m. EDT, the autumnal equinox will usher in a new season and fall will officially begin, per The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

An equinox, as defined by The National Weather Service, is all about the position of the sun in relation to Earth. As the Northern Hemisphere changes from summer to fall, the center of the sun and the centerline of the Earth match, and both hemispheres have the same amount of exposure to the sun.

As the sun passes that midline, the northern part of the Earth sees less of the sun, which causes shorter days and cooler temperatures, while the Southern Hemisphere enters spring with warmer weather and longer days.

Fall includes the last part of September and lasts until Dec. 21, when the winter solstice begins.

Most of the time, the fall equinox occurs on Sept. 22 or 23 but very rarely can occur on the Sept. 21 or 24.

The amount of light is a big player in many symbolic interpretations of the equinox and the shift to fall.

Ancient Greece, according to History, celebrated the autumnal equinox as the time the goddess Persephone returned to the underworld to be with Hades, leaving the world a little darker.

For Buddhists in Japan, the amount of light is not the important part. The west is considered the land of the dead and since the sun sets in the west during this time, ancestors are celebrated and time is spent remembering them, per Higashi Honganji USA.

The harvest moon also occurs during this time of year, bringing even more traditions and celebrations.

