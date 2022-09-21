Taco Bell partners with Beyond Meat for new menu item

Taco Bell is testing a new meatless menu item. In partnership with Beyond Meat, the Mexican fast-food chain will roll out vegetarian carne asada.

CNBC noted that Yum Brands has been slow to include plant-based options for the choice of protein.

What is Taco Bell’s new menu item?

The collaboration began in 2021 and, after being in development for a little under two years, the company has landed on a product.

“At Taco Bell, we’ve long believed that anyone should be able to choose plant-based menu items without compromising the flavors they crave,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer said in a press release.

“That’s why we at Taco Bell are thrilled to reveal the result of our long-standing partnership with Beyond Meat, which is previously unseen in the QSR industry,” she said.

What is Taco Bell’s new vegan item?

This product is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association and is made without GMOs or added hormones. The Beyond Carne Asada Steak can be replaced with regular steak for a quesadilla, at no additional cost.

It will be available to those living in Dayton, Ohio, starting Oct. 13.

“We know that consumers are looking for diverse protein options that are better for the planet without compromising on taste, so we’re incredibly excited to launch our brand-new, innovative Beyond Carne Asada Steak,” said Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat’s chief innovation officer.

What fast-food restaurants have used Beyond Meat?

The company’s plant-based ingredients, made from different ingredients such as wheat gluten and faba bean protein, have made an appearance on the menus of McDonald’s, Dunkin, Del Taco and Carl’s Jr, according to CNET.

