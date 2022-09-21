Is Zach Wilson the Jets’ starter when he returns? His coach provides the answer

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh made it clear that second-year pro Zach Wilson will be the team’s starting quarterback when he is healthy.

“He’s the future of the organization. As soon as the doctors clear him, we’ll get him on the field,” Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

On Sept. 7, in the week leading up to the Jets’ season opener, Saleh said Wilson wouldn’t be available until the team’s Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 2 at the earliest.

Wilson is working his way back from a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee.

In his absence, veteran Joe Flacco is quarterbacking the offense. Last Sunday, he led the Jets to a 31-30 come-from-behind victory over the Cleveland Browns to put New York at 1-1 on the season.

This week, the Jets face Cincinnati, who advanced to the Super Bowl last year but is off to an 0-2 start in 2022.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson is expected to ramp up his work this week — “(he) did a little 7-on-7 last week, going to do more this week,” Rapoport said.

From NFL Now: Expect #Jets QB Zach Wilson to ramp it up this week with an eye on Week 4. pic.twitter.com/DPX9f7CacO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

Saleh said that his work this week will not include any 11-on-11 stuff, though.

“He’s still limited, not going to get into 11-on-11 (drills) this week,” Saleh explained. “We’re going to ramp up the amount of strain, I guess you could say, from an individual standpoint.”