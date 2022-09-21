BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said after practice Wednesday that he never saw backup tight end Dallin Holker’s departure coming.

“I was gutted,” Roderick said.

Asked if he was surprised by the news that broke Tuesday night and was confirmed to the Deseret News by Holker’s father, Roderick replied, succinctly: “Very.”

Bob Holker said via text message that his son plans to enter the transfer portal in December and has interest in several schools.

The junior wants to go “somewhere that will utilize their tight ends and allow him to get on the field and help his team,” Bob Holker said.

Meanwhile, a source close to the situation told the Deseret News: “He says he hasn’t talked to anyone, but nobody would be surprised if he ends up at Utah.”

Dallin Holker presumably quit the team after three games so he can preserve his redshirt year, which stands as long as a player does not participate in more than four games. He will have two years to play two at his next school.

Cougars on the air

Wyoming (3-1) at No. 19 BYU (2-1)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT

LaVell Edwards Stadium

Provo

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

“I love Dallin, loved coaching him, and wish him the best. I really, really like that kid,” Roderick said.

Asked if the door would be open for Holker to return, Roderick said that is a question for head coach Kalani Sitake.

Is Roderick worried that something went sideways with Holker due to a team dynamic?

“Not at all,” he said. “We have lost very few players in the last few years. And we have been a good team and we will keep being a good team.”

Roderick declined to discuss whether he had a conversation with Holker before the announcement came.

“I have already said everything I want to say about it,” he said. “I wish him well. I really like the guy.”

Carter Wheat, Ethan Erickson and Lane Lunt are the candidates to move into the backup tight end role. Roderick said there’s still no doubt that junior Isaac Rex is the starter.

“Well, Isaac is already our starting tight end and he will keep being our starting tight end,” Roderick said. “Isaac is playing good football. He is playing very well for us, and he is not even 100% yet. I expect him to keep getting better.”

Update on the receivers

Roderick was asked the weekly question about the status of receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney; Nacua hasn’t played since the opener against South Florida and Romney has yet to see the field this season.

“They are both practicing, and it is the same old broken record (answer),” Roderick said. “I am hopeful.”

