What’s BYU’s all-time record against Wyoming?

After last weekend’s game on the road against the Oregon Ducks, the BYU Cougars are returning home for two consecutive contests against Mountain West Conference opponents.

First up are the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday. Here’s what happened between the Cougars and the Cowboys in previous matchups.

All-time history between BYU and Wyoming football

One of the longest running rivalries in BYU history, the Cougars lead the all-time series 45-30-3. The two sides played almost every year from 1929-2010 (the first two meetings were in 1922, 16 days apart), but have played just once since 2010, and that was in the Poinsettia Bowl in 2016.

