After lackluster outing vs. the Ducks, what must BYU do to bounce back against Wyoming?

In BYU’s frustrating loss at Oregon, head coach Kalani Sitake took the blame — essentially deflecting criticism from his players. But he was right in a big way when he spoke of a breakdown in fundamentals and technique, including just making tackles against the Ducks. Sitake seeks to correct all that in a game with Wyoming in LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday in a rematch with longtime foes of the old WAC and MWC.

It is interesting that BYU tackled just fine in the South Florida and Baylor games, but on this second road trip after a lot of elation and celebration, that skill set eluded them.

Here’s a piece on the best part of what’s happening with BYU football: Jaren Hall.

Cougar Insiders predictions

Predict the BYU-Wyoming game by giving a score and explain how you believe this game will go down.

Jay Drew: I expect BYU to be a fired-up and angry football team on Saturday night, especially after the way the Cougars played in the 41-20 loss to Oregon. But this will not be an easy game. Wyoming can make its season with a win over BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium and take out its frustrations for all those beatdowns at the hands of the Cougars over the years. Coach Craig Bohl has done a nice job retooling his team after transfers seemingly decimated it over the offseason. And Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley is the type of good, dual-threat QB that has given BYU fits in the past. I see BYU pulling away in the fourth quarter, but not until then.

Prediction: BYU 38, Wyoming 27

Dick Harmon: The disappointing Oregon loss popped a lot of high-flying dream balloons, but in retrospect, you could see it coming after the emotion and physicality of the Baylor win in double overtime. I give Wyoming all the respect in the world and expect nothing but a dogfight. But if BYU continues to tool its run attack with mediocre results, it has to turn to its proven weapon — the pass. If Puka Nacua is able to play, watch for Jaren Hall to stretch the field and pile up both yards and points. He may do this without Puka. Tulsa’s Davis Brin passed for 460 yards and three TDs and was not picked by Wyoming in 52 attempts. It remains to be seen if BYU is healthy enough to hold the edge on the run by opponents. I expect a tough game, but also expect Kalani Sitake to push the right buttons.

Prediction: BYU 42, Wyoming 24

Cougar tales

Oregon totally outclassed No. 12 BYU in Eugene, a place the Ducks extended their home win streak to 21 straight. The Cougars’ failures were many, especially with the run game. They couldn’t find one and couldn’t stop one.

In women’s soccer, BYU defeated Utah on a late minute goal.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake said that receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua could also play Saturday, but obviously not ready to declare them ready to play yet — Jay Drew (@drewjay) September 19, 2022

Kalani Sitake on inability to establish the run game the last two games:



“That was a concern for me. We will have to keep watching film. We thought that defensive front from Baylor did a good job, and we thought we could find some spots against Oregon. (1/4)



PC: @BYUphoto pic.twitter.com/EDk4FsFNA2 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) September 19, 2022

University of Oregon football fans were heard yelling offensive chants against BYU fans. Unlike the Duke allegations of racial epithets by BYU fans, this time there is video evidence. So why is the media covering the two stories so differently? Dan and @Zigmanfreud discuss. pic.twitter.com/psuQboEDBa — Dan Abrams Live (@danabramslive) September 20, 2022

Comments from Deseret News readers:

Hate and bigotry towards Mormons is the last acceptable and tolerated hate — just witness so many comments on these DN comments section if the Oregon incident doesn’t convince you.



This is hypocrisy at its worst. In our society it is OK, even expected, to use filthy language in regular conversation and at sporting events, but shame on even a possibility of a hint that someone might use a racial slur. (Turns out they didn’t.)



My, how upside down and backwards and foolish our society has become. Hypocrisy in the media, in sports, in talk shows, everywhere. And no one cares, even if they recognize it.

— Orson

Just like last year against Baylor, Boise State, UAB.



BYU preps for one big game a year and looks awesome. Last year it was Utah, and this year Baylor. Then they look horrendous or average the rest of the year.



Get rid of Tuiaki or take over the defense. The way BYU gets dominated in losses is ridiculous.



BYU is the only team that goes away from what works. 10-yard pass will be followed by a 2-yard run, which eventually turns into a punt or attempt at 4th down. Alabama and other good teams feed what is working and don’t worry about the element of surprise.

— Too

