9.5% of U.S. adults have depression. Have we always been this depressed?

Johns Hopkins Medicine shared statistics that indicate that 9.5% of U.S. adults suffer from depression. The most common age for depression to appear in adults is mid-20s. Due to how prevalent depression is, for the first time, the U.S. task force has proposed a recommendation to screen for anxiety in adults.

According to CNN, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in anxiety and depression, but levels of depression and anxiety have fallen since then. The World Health Organization reported that during the pandemic, depression and anxiety rose by 25% worldwide. The people who are most likely to be impacted are young people and women.

While the pandemic itself led to a rise in depression, depression has been on the rise for several years.

A study from Columbia University showed a significant increase in depression from 2005 to 2015. This study found that the most rapid increases in depression occurred among young people, particularly those between the ages of 12 to 17. Their depression levels rose from 8.7% to 12.7% from 2005 to 2015.

With depression and anxiety on the rise, mental health professionals have given recommendations on how to alleviate symptoms.

How to alleviate anxiety and depression?

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America lists several tips for managing depression and anxiety on its website:



Seek professional help or talk to your friends and family about how they can best help you.

Limit consumption of caffeine or alcohol.

Exercise each day and meditate.

Eat healthy meals.

Make sure that you get enough sleep and take breaks.

Make jokes and keep a positive attitude.

Dial 988 on your phone for a toll-free call if you are in immediate need of help for suicidality or emotional distress. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 support for those in need.

