Utes taking business-like approach into Pac-12 opener against the Sun Devils

After a convincing 35-7 win over San Diego State, Utah has completed the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 2-1 record.

Now the Utes, the defending Pac-12 champions, will begin league play Saturday at Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are dealing with a lot of issues. First, they lost 30-21 last Saturday at home to Eastern Michigan, which prompted the firing of coach Herm Edwards the following day.

Shaun Aguano, the running backs coach, was elevated to interim head coach.

Utah knows all about facing, and overcoming setbacks.

“We’ve faced a lot of adversity the past couple of years. It’s a whole new team,” said tight end Brant Kuithe. “Losing that game to Florida, it humbled us a little bit. We can go through as much adversity as any team in the nation anywhere. That’s what’s great about this team — we can go through things like that and overcome them and go 1-0.”

While the Utes are hoping to capture their second straight Pac-12 championship, wide receiver Solomon Enis said the feeling around the program hasn’t changed now that conference play is beginning.

“Not at all,” he said. “We prepare week-in and week-out like we’re playing in the championship again. We don’t take our opponents lightly. ASU is a great team and we’ll have our hands full.”

Former Utah star Britain Covey has a funny story from the first home game of his rookie NFL season.

Covey reportedly dealt with some parking issues before the Philadelphia Eagles’ home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

By the way, Covey had three punt returns for 14 yards, with a long of 8 yards, in the Eagles’ 24-7 win.

Numbers game

59-0: Utah outscored its opponents by this margin in the second quarter in the past two games against SUU and SDSU.

108-14: Utah outscored SUU and SDSU by this combined margin.

Up next

Sept. 22 | 7 p.m. | Volleyball | vs. Colorado | @Salt Lake City | Utah Live Stream

Sept. 23 | 7 p.m. | Soccer | vs. Arizona | @Salt Lake City | Utah Live Stream 2

Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | Volleyball | vs. Arizona | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Networks

Sept. 24 | 8:30 p.m. | Football | vs. Arizona State | @Tempe, Arizona | ESPN

