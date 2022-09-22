Ginni Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 Committee. What will they ask her?

Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to meet with the Jan. 6 Committee for an interview.

She will be interviewed sometime in the coming weeks about her role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, CNN reported.

In the days after Biden won the election, Thomas emailed lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin, urging them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure,”

Thomas has admitted that she was at the “Stop the Steal” rally on the morning of Jan. 6.

Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election,” her lawyer said, according to The Associated Press.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has text messages between Thomas and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in which she urges Meadows to continue to try to overturn the the election results.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! ... You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” Thomas texted on November 10, 2020, The Washington Post reported.

The committee also has emails between Thomas and Trump’s election attorney John Eastman.

On Wednesday, the Jan. 6 committee announced that it will have another hearing on Sept. 28. This will likely be the last hearing, per AP News.

