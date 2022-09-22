The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic is reportedly indeed the next veteran player to be traded by the Utah Jazz.

Early on Thursday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James Edwards and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are sending Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for big man Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee.

It does not appear as if the Jazz will be getting any draft compensation back in the deal, as has been their M.O. this summer.

Bogdanovic signed a 4-year, $73 million deal with the Jazz in the summer of 2019 and has been excellent as Utah has made trips to the playoffs in each season since.

Last season, he was second on the team behind Donovan Mitchell with an average of 18.1 points per game.

In Olynyk, the Jazz are getting a player who was the 13th overall pick in 2013 and has played for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Pistons.

In Lee, the Jazz are getting a player whom they actually drafted with the 38th overall pick in 2020 before trading him to the Pistons as part of a deal in which Utah acquired Elijah Hughes, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

