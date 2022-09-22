Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading Bojan Bogdanovic

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading Bojan Bogdanovic
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz are reportedly trading Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Bojan Bogdanovic is reportedly indeed the next veteran player to be traded by the Utah Jazz.

Early on Thursday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James Edwards and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are sending Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for big man Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee.

It does not appear as if the Jazz will be getting any draft compensation back in the deal, as has been their M.O. this summer.

Bogdanovic signed a 4-year, $73 million deal with the Jazz in the summer of 2019 and has been excellent as Utah has made trips to the playoffs in each season since.

Last season, he was second on the team behind Donovan Mitchell with an average of 18.1 points per game.

In Olynyk, the Jazz are getting a player who was the 13th overall pick in 2013 and has played for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Pistons.

In Lee, the Jazz are getting a player whom they actually drafted with the 38th overall pick in 2020 before trading him to the Pistons as part of a deal in which Utah acquired Elijah Hughes, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Who is new Utah Jazzman Saben Lee?
Getting their kicks: Jazz join Real Salt Lake to run through drills ahead of training camp
Report: The Jazz are bringing in two centers — one on a two-way contract, another on a camp deal
How bad will the Utah Jazz actually have to be to get a top draft pick next summer?
Will Hardy will have work cut out for him with a rebuilding team
How do pick swaps work in the NBA?