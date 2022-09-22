Facebook Twitter
Who is new Utah Jazzman Kelly Olynyk?

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Detroit Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk plays during an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

On Thursday, both The Athletic and ESPN reported that the Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons.

In exchange, the Jazz are receiving big man Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee.

Who is Olynyk?

Age: 31.

Height: 6-foot-11.

Weight: 240 pounds.

From: Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He played collegiately at Gonzaga.

Drafted: 13th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2013 NBA draft. His rights were traded on draft night to the Boston Celtics, where he played his first four NBA seasons. In the summer of 2017, he signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Miami Heat. In 2021, he was traded alongside Avery Bradley and a draft pick swap to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo. A few months later, he signed a 3-year, $37 million deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Contract: He’s entering the second year of that 3-year deal, according to Spotrac, with a base salary of $12.8 million this season. According to Spotrac, he is guaranteed just $3 million on the final year of his deal in the 2023-24 season, but the deal becomes fully guaranteed on either June 28, 2023 or three days before the start of the 2023-24 league year, whichever comes later.

Career averages: 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes played per game.

Did you know?: Olynyk originally played point guard but grew from 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-10 in one year during high school.

