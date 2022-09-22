Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Who is new Utah Jazzman Saben Lee?

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Who is new Utah Jazzman Saben Lee?
Detroit Pistons’ Saben Lee plays against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Detroit Pistons’ Saben Lee plays against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lee is reportedly being traded to the Utah Jazz.

John Locher, Associated Press

On Thursday, both The Athletic and ESPN reported that the Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons.

In exchange, the Jazz are receiving big man Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee.

Who is Lee?

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 183 pounds

From: St. Louis. He played collegiately at Vanderbilt.

Related

Drafted: 38th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2020 NBA draft. He was then traded to the Pistons as part of a deal in which Utah acquired Elijah Hughes.

Contract: He’s in the second year of a three-year contract worth $5.1 million, per Spotrac, and will earn a base salary of $1.75 million this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Career averages: 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks in 16.3 minutes played.

Did you know?: He is a cousin to former Jazzman Trent Forrest.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz are reportedly trading Bojan Bogdanovic
Getting their kicks: Jazz join Real Salt Lake to run through drills ahead of training camp
Report: The Jazz are bringing in two centers — one on a two-way contract, another on a camp deal
How bad will the Utah Jazz actually have to be to get a top draft pick next summer?
Will Hardy will have work cut out for him with a rebuilding team
How do pick swaps work in the NBA?