Who is new Utah Jazzman Saben Lee?

On Thursday, both The Athletic and ESPN reported that the Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons.

In exchange, the Jazz are receiving big man Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee.

Who is Lee?

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 183 pounds

From: St. Louis. He played collegiately at Vanderbilt.

Drafted: 38th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2020 NBA draft. He was then traded to the Pistons as part of a deal in which Utah acquired Elijah Hughes.

Contract: He’s in the second year of a three-year contract worth $5.1 million, per Spotrac, and will earn a base salary of $1.75 million this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Career averages: 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks in 16.3 minutes played.

Did you know?: He is a cousin to former Jazzman Trent Forrest.