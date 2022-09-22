12 of the best reactions to a Utah football fan’s nuclear threat

When news broke on Wednesday that a University of Utah student had been arrested for threatening nuclear violence if the Utes didn’t win, Twitter users quickly got to work firing off commentary about the incident.

Several of the tweets jokingly praised the young woman for her passion, while others noted that most football fans know what it feels like to be driven crazy by their team’s lackluster performance on the field.

Here are 11 of the best reactions to the nuclear threat, which, thankfully, didn’t lead to actual violence. The Utes won Saturday’s game against San Diego State 35-7.

Tweets about passion for the game

oh so i guess being passionate is illegal now https://t.co/7sV3sfSQOK — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 22, 2022

How can you not be romantic about college football? https://t.co/w9GbnNc0JZ — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 22, 2022

And some of you call yourselves big fans...



Utah student allegedly said she would blow up nuclear reactor if Utes football team lost https://t.co/0t0kJya10a — Hang the 1922 Vandy National Championship Banner (@AuricGoldfnger) September 22, 2022

Tweets from fans who are aware of their own violent streak

I can confidently say that if Texas State had a nuclear reactor, I would’ve have tweeted something similar to this after that UIW loss last year https://t.co/Phd5vAOTpN — Andrew Zimmel (@Andrew_Zimmel) September 22, 2022

Who among us hasn’t made a lil threat of apocalyptic destruction while watching their favorite team play poorly? https://t.co/lTaxksPQKk — Snyder's Windbreaker (@KSUWindbreaker) September 22, 2022

Let he who has not threatened nuclear detonation if their team lost a game cast the first stone. https://t.co/HZSXBWDahA — Quorum of the Big 12 (@TellingYouY) September 22, 2022

I’m going to steal the moon if LSU doesn’t win the SEC this year.https://t.co/kuYsixCbfh — Krian Belly (@Krian_Belly) September 22, 2022

Tweets about Utah’s football program

In my professional opinion, detonating a nuclear reactor would not improve Utah’s football team. https://t.co/X4CAhFvox9 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 22, 2022

And they say fans out West aren’t passionate about college football. — SLC Ute in Alaska 🇺🇦💪🏼 (@SLC_Ute) September 22, 2022

Utah to the B10: Can we join?

Big10: No.

Utah: We have a nuclear weapon.https://t.co/udvTfinUpe — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 22, 2022

Miscellaneous category

Love to see a woman in STEM. https://t.co/rhs9kL7nHd — Kinsey Spears (@Kinspears) September 22, 2022