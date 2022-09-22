12 of the best reactions to a Utah football fan’s nuclear threat
A 21-year-old Utah student was arrested on Wednesday for a threat of violence tied to Utah football’s performance on the field
When news broke on Wednesday that a University of Utah student had been arrested for threatening nuclear violence if the Utes didn’t win, Twitter users quickly got to work firing off commentary about the incident.
Several of the tweets jokingly praised the young woman for her passion, while others noted that most football fans know what it feels like to be driven crazy by their team’s lackluster performance on the field.
Here are 11 of the best reactions to the nuclear threat, which, thankfully, didn’t lead to actual violence. The Utes won Saturday’s game against San Diego State 35-7.
Tweets about passion for the game
oh so i guess being passionate is illegal now https://t.co/7sV3sfSQOK— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 22, 2022
How can you not be romantic about college football? https://t.co/w9GbnNc0JZ— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 22, 2022
And some of you call yourselves big fans...— Hang the 1922 Vandy National Championship Banner (@AuricGoldfnger) September 22, 2022
Utah student allegedly said she would blow up nuclear reactor if Utes football team lost https://t.co/0t0kJya10a
Tweets from fans who are aware of their own violent streak
I can confidently say that if Texas State had a nuclear reactor, I would’ve have tweeted something similar to this after that UIW loss last year https://t.co/Phd5vAOTpN— Andrew Zimmel (@Andrew_Zimmel) September 22, 2022
Who among us hasn’t made a lil threat of apocalyptic destruction while watching their favorite team play poorly? https://t.co/lTaxksPQKk— Snyder's Windbreaker (@KSUWindbreaker) September 22, 2022
Let he who has not threatened nuclear detonation if their team lost a game cast the first stone. https://t.co/HZSXBWDahA— Quorum of the Big 12 (@TellingYouY) September 22, 2022
I’m going to steal the moon if LSU doesn’t win the SEC this year.https://t.co/kuYsixCbfh— Krian Belly (@Krian_Belly) September 22, 2022
Tweets about Utah’s football program
In my professional opinion, detonating a nuclear reactor would not improve Utah’s football team. https://t.co/X4CAhFvox9— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 22, 2022
And they say fans out West aren’t passionate about college football.— SLC Ute in Alaska 🇺🇦💪🏼 (@SLC_Ute) September 22, 2022
Utah to the B10: Can we join?— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 22, 2022
Big10: No.
Utah: We have a nuclear weapon.https://t.co/udvTfinUpe
Miscellaneous category
Wait so you’re not allowed to do this? https://t.co/XTgxV6Nj6s— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 22, 2022