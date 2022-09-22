Latter-day Saint college football recruit who left BYU-Oregon game early over chant will attend BYU-Wyoming

TC Manumaleuna, the Oregon high school quarterback who made national headlines after he left last Saturday’s Oregon-BYU football game when Oregon fans yelled a disparaging chant directed at members of his faith, announced he will be attending the BYU-Wyoming game as a BYU recruiting visitor this Saturday.

Manumaleuna, a junior at North Salem High in the Beaver State and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday night.

The game will be a home one for BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

After the incident, Manumaleuna told Ben Lonergan and Pete Martini of The Statesman Journal in Oregon that “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t have some kind of impact on me,” although he added that members of the Oregon coaching staff reached out to him and his family, and he said, “Oregon has a great coaching staff and I appreciate them reaching out to check on us. That meant a lot.”

Last Thursday, Manumaleuna had expressed excitement about going to the BYU-Oregon game on Twitter and indicated that he’s visited BYU previously and taken in meetings led by BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

Listed by 247 Sports at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Manumaleuna holds scholarship offers from Oregon, Florida State, Louisville and Miami, according to that site.

