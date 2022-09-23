High school football: Bingham rallies past Mountain Ridge

After allowing 10 points in the 1st quarter in their game against Mountain Ridge, Bingham eventually got its act together defensively and limited Mountain Ridge’s offense the rest of the way.

In the end, and behind two rushing touchdowns from running back Carson Sudbury, Bingham was able to come away with a 24-13 victory.

“Our offensive line and running game really did it for us tonight. We’re a real run heavy kind of team and our running game has been real consistent week in and week out. I thought our running backs were a real threat run after run,” Bingham head coach Eric Jones said.

Mountain Ridge claimed the early lead behind a 68-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jaxson Reiser. A field goal by kicker Brody Laga later in the quarter gave Mountain Ridge what seemed like a comfortably 10-0 start.

In the second quarter, Bingham quarterback Dallen Martinez found an opening down field and rushed into the end zone on with a 15-yard score.

Laga added another field goal for Mountain Ridge later in the quarter but Bingham finally grabbed the lead for good with a 2-yard run by Sudbury.

Bingham went into the halftime break with a slim one-point lead, something the Miners definitely weren’t satisfied with.

“We felt like we had to challenge the kids to respond. We challenged their character because while they’re incredibly talented kids, sometimes they show up and just go through the motions, thinking the good things will just magically happen,” Jones said.

Sudbury got his second touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter and a field goal by Kole Francom early in the final frame proved to be enough to grab the victory.

Bingham is 5-2 on the season and now sits tied atop Region 3 with a 2-0 record along with West Jordan. Bingham will continue region play by facing Copper Hills.

“The key for our guys is the find some level of consistency. We want to get to the point where we can play all four quarters without a lot of mental and physical mistakes. Every week we keep having similar problems, whether it’s emotional or mental breakdowns and it’s my job as coach to get that cleaned up,” Jones said.

Mountain Ridge meanwhile dropped to 5-2 on the year and 1-1 in region play, with another tough task coming up with a game against West Jordan next week.