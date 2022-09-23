No. 13 Utah vs. Arizona State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

No. 13 Utah (2-1) at Arizona State (1-2)

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MDT Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: KALL 700

KALL 700 Live stream: https://www.espn.com/

https://www.espn.com/ Series: Arizona State leads 22-10.

Arizona State leads 22-10. Weather: Clear skies and temperatures in the 90s at kickoff.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes’ last win in Tempe was in 2016, when they won 49-23 as quarterback Troy Williams threw for a career-high 296 yards and four touchdowns. Utah has won four of the last six games against ASU.

For Arizona State: The Sun Devils are 15-4 all-time against Utah in Tempe. They surrendered 305 rushing yards in their loss to Eastern Michigan last weekend.

What to watch for

Arizona State dropped a humbling setback at home against Eastern Michigan. The following day, ASU fired coach Herm Edwards and promoted running backs coach Shaun Aguano to interim head coach.

In the Pac-12 opener for both teams, the Utes are wary of the Sun Devils being reenergized due to the changes in the program.

Over the last two games, Utah’s offense has started slowly, scoring just seven points in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Utes have scored 59 points in the last two games in the second quarter. Utah has been emphasizing a faster start this week.

Two defensive players, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and cornerback Clark Phillips III, are injured and the coaches are hopeful that they’ll be available Saturday.

The Utes rank No. 2 nationally in passing defense, allowing 90 yards per game.

Key player

Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones scrambles during game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. Jones will be under center Saturday night against the Utes. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Emory Jones, quarterback Arizona State: The Florida transfer has completed 45 of 74 passes for 557 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jones has also rushed 21 times for 38 yards and three TDs.

Quotable

“You tell them it’s like a wounded animal. It’s dangerous. Oftentimes, you see where the interim comes in and they circle the wagons and give a supreme effort the next week. You never know what to expect or what’s going to happen. But if you take it for granted, they’ll beat you — I promise you that.”

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“My focus now is the next nine games in conference games. How do I inspire these kids to play fast, physical football? That’s my No. 1, making sure I take care of the kids, that’s the most important thing for me. I gave them 24 hours to grieve and then we’ve got to get back to business, so that’s hard for some individuals. They had a player-led meeting that went very, very well and we are all in.”

— Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano

Next up

Utah hosts Oregon State next Saturday.

Arizona State visits USC next Saturday.

Utah schedule

Sept. 3 — Florida 29, Utah 26

Sept. 10 — Utah 73, Southern Utah 7

Sept. 17 — Utah 35, San Diego State 7

Sept. 24 — at Arizona State (8:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Oct. 1 — vs. Oregon State (noon, Pac-12 Network)

Oct. 8 — at UCLA (TBD)

Oct. 15 — vs. USC (TBD)

Oct. 27 — at Washington State (8 p.m., FS1)

Nov. 5 — vs. Arizona (TBD)

Nov. 12 — vs. Stanford (TBD)

Nov. 19 — at Oregon (TBD)

Nov. 26 — at Colorado (TBD)

All times MT