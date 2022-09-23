TEMPE, Ariz. — Utah wide receiver Solomon Enis is going home.

The senior from Phoenix is looking forward to playing Arizona State Saturday in the Utes’ Pac-12 opener in front of family and friends.

“Since it’s my last year, it’s so surreal. I came here in 2018 and played there and I haven’t played there since,” Enis said. “In my last year here, I’m playing there. To get the family there and hopefully come out with a win, it’s the best situation for me.”

How many people is he expecting to be at Sun Devil Stadium to support him?

“My mom told me on Saturday about 25,” Enis said. “I looked at her with a side-eye. But whatever she says, goes. I think it’ll be about 20.”

Enis’ dad, Curtis Enis, is a former Penn State All-American running back. He spent three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears from 1998 to 2000.

Enis caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in Utah’s win last weekend against San Diego State.

Enis has played in 47 games, with 17 starts.

At North Canyon High in Phoenix, Enis was a four-star recruit and ranked the No. 2 recruit in Arizona by Rivals and 247composite.

During his Utah career, Enis has 65 catches for 739 yards and four touchdowns.