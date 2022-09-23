Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 23, 2022 
Coke Zero v. Diet Coke: What’s the difference? And which is better?

These carbonated, caffeinated drinks are both zero calories and manufactured by Coca-Cola. What’s the difference between them?

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
A palette of Sprite is transported past walls of Coca-Cola Classic at the Swire Coca-Cola distribution facility in Sandy, Utah.

A palette of Sprite is transported past walls of Coca-Cola Classic at the Swire Coca-Cola distribution facility Thursday, July 21, 2005, in Sandy, Utah.

Douglas C. Pizac, Associated Press

Both Diet Coke and Coke Zero are caramel-colored, carbonated, caffeinated, calorie-free Coca-Cola concoctions, but for what these two drinks have in common, they are also different. Here’s everything you need to know for the next time that you plan on grabbing one of these drinks.

What’s the difference between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?

  • According to the U.K. Coca-Cola website, Diet Coke came first. Diet Coke was invented in 1983, followed by Coca-Cola Zero in 2006. Later in 2016, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar replaced Coca-Cola Zero.
  • Taste of Home said that the difference between these two sodas is that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was “smoother and sweeter than Diet Coke.” They also reported that Diet Coke has citric acid, which Coca-Cola Zero Sugar does not have.
  • Tasting Table compared the two drinks and found that Diet Coke has more caffeine. While Diet Coke has 46 mg per 12-ounce can, Coke Zero only has 34 mg per 12-ounce can. The testers concluded that neither can is more beneficial than the other for health reasons.
Which is better: Coke Zero or Diet Coke?

While I must confess that I prefer the older formula for Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar still beats out Diet Coke every time. I tried both of them in a blind taste test and found that Diet Coke was a little too bitter (that’s probably why some Utahns put coffee creamer in it) and that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar tasted more like Coke.

