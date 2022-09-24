High school football roundup for Week 7

Region 1

After losing the first two games of the season, Syracuse seems to have found its groove, and not a second too soon. The Titans won their fifth straight after knocking off Clearfield 49-0. In each of the wins this season, the Syracuse offense has scored over 40 points and given up a total of 50 points.

“I was happy with the way we executed in all 3 phases. It was a total team win. It was fun to watch all the kids have success together.”

— Syracuse coach Mike Knight.

Layton pushed ahead in the Region 1 race with a dominant win over Weber, led by tow passing touchdowns and a field goal by Tyler Wensel. After Weber got ahead by a point in the first quarter, Layton scored 25 unanswered to run away with the win.

The Davis Darts used a strong second half to turn a seven point deficit into a 13 point win Friday night over Fremont. Davis quarterback Jackson Stevens tossed two touchdowns on the night in the win.

Region 2

Ryder Masina and Taimane Brown each returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter as West’s defense dominated on its way to the shutout region win over Taylorsville. Isaiah SueSue passed for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in the win.

Kearns earned its second victory of the season as Kapeli Smith led the way with a pair of TD receptions, including one in the third quarter that stretched the lead to two possessions.

“Defense played well had sacks sacks and came up big. Kapeli Smith had a big game with seven receptions and 148 yards and two touchdowns.”

— Kearns coach Matt Rickards

Granger quarterback Layton Carr passed for six touchdowns a the Lancers rolled past the Pirates for the region victory. Landon Figueroa accounted for five of those receiving touchdowns.

Region 3

Riverton used a strong second and third quarter to pull away from region foe Copper Hills, eventually coming away with the 34-14 win. Silverwolves quarterback Tegan Morgan started the run in the second quarter with a 5 yard TD pass to Gavin Rich. He also completed the run with his 1 yard TD run in the third.

West Jordan’s 14 point third quarter lead the way in beating Herriman on the road. After trailing 10-7 at half, the Jaguar’s picked up the pace and out scored the Mustangs 14-5 in the second half. Sophomore Dameon Crosby lead the way with a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown.

“We really had to fight for this one. Herriman has got a really good football team, they are going to give every team they play fits. Crosby threw a number of balls that were right on target and scored himself. DaiTrez Johnson, Jerome Myles had TDs as well. Our defense was relentless. We had four stops on fourth down at key points in the game, and several pass break ups. I am extremely proud of these kids that way they battled tonight against a really good Herriman squad.”

— West Jordan coach Ron Halbert

The Miners found themselves trailing 10-0 after the first quarter at Mountain Ridge, but quickly turned the tide on their way to a 24-13 win. Bingham, now 2-0 in region play, sits atop the region standings with West Jordan.

Region 4

A three yard touchdown run by Corner Canyon’s Drew Patterson, his second TD of the night, ended up being the winning score as the Chargers upset top ranked Skyridge 21-17. Just two weeks removed from a heart-breaking loss at home against Lehi, the Chargers have responded with two victories over teams ranked in the top five of 6A’s RPI.

It was a defensive battle Friday night, as Pleasant Grove notched a narrow 7-0 win over Westlake. The only score of the game came from a pass from Mason Jensen to Shawn Cottle. Pleasant Grove improves to 5-2 on the season after tonight’s win.

It took some extra time, but American Fork found a way to knock off the defending 6A champs 17-14. Once in the overtime period, a missed Knight field goal, the second of the night, opened the door for the Cavemen, nailing the game winning field goal and notching their first region win of the season.

Region 5

Woods Cross welcomed a Bonneville squad—which was 5-1 coming into the matchup—to its home field Friday night and picked up a statement win. The Wildcats’ defense bottled the Lakers up all night long, and rushing touchdowns from both Cash Henderson and Jacob Howes provided all the scoring they needed to come away with the big win.

“It was a great win tonight for our boys. Good to win our Homecoming game vs. a very good opponent. Proud of our defense for playing tough all night. Offensively we are starting to believe in ourselves which is great to see. Our coaches are doing a great job and the boys are taking coaching well. Great to be a Wildcat on Friday night.”

— Woods Cross coach Brody Benson

After giving up 21 points in the third quarter and finding themselves trailing 28-17, the Vikings responded by outscoring Northridge by 14 in the final frame for the comeback victory on Homecoming night. The win ends a three-game losing streak for Viewmont, as the Vikings prepare for a huge battle with region-leading Bountiful next week.

“This was a great win by the players, staff , the student body, and community. I appreciate them all and love them. Go Vikings.”

— Viewmont coach Andru Jones

In a battle of northern Utah foes yet to lose a region game, it was the Bountiful Redhawks defending home turf and handing Box Elder its first region loss of the season. Bountiful’s defense was once again up to the task, holding a fifth consecutive opponent to under 20 points. The Redhawks have two games remaining against the two teams at the bottom of the region standings.

Region 6

Without a lead for most the game, the Miners used a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Mason Grover midway through the fourth quarter to take their first lead of the game and secure the victory. The win keeps Park City within striking distance of Brighton, in what is shaping up to be an intriguing race for the Region 6 title.

An eight yard pick six by Murray’s Kayden Racine had Skyline facing an early deficient, but the Eagles responded forcefully, reeling off 42 unanswered points to beat the Spartans 42-14. Skyline quarterback Josh Calvert tossed three touchdowns on the night, and had a special connection with receiver Luke Wright, who hauled in two of Calvert’s three TD passes.

Brighton held East to a single field goal on their way to the victory Friday night. Brighton’s Kace Gurr ran into the end zone twice for the Bengals. Brighton stays perfect in Region 6 play with a 4-0 record.

Region 7

Payson quickly routed Hillcrest, scoring the first 41 points of the game, including a 35-point first quarter, but the Huskies didn’t go quietly, scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull within 20 before all was said and done. Nevertheless, the Lions compiled five rushing touchdowns and a defensive score, and senior quarterback Kade Edwards tossed another two touchdowns on the day. Hillcrest quarterback Micah Madry threw four touchdowns in the loss.

The Stallions trampled over the Aviators—who were a respectable 3-1 in region play coming into the matchup—to improve to 4-0 in Region 7 and remain undefeated overall. Ezra Harris tossed two touchdowns and added three more with his legs to polish off what a strong performance from the senior quarterback.

Timpanogos lead the whole way, and took the victory on the road against Uintah. Timpanogos quarter back Chase Riggs threw for three touchdowns in tonight’s game. After tonight’s game the Timberwolves even up their Region 7 record 2-2. Luke Livingston recorded one rushing, one passing and one receiving touchdown.

Two teams aching for a second win on the season delivered an absolute barnburner in Orem as Tooele ran away with the win over Mountain View. The two squads combined for 94 points. Tooele quarterback Kaden Dean tossed two touchdowns and ran in two more. The Buffaloes led, 40-14, at halftime.

Region 8

Lehi obliterated the Beetdiggers 77-0 on the road and improved to 6-0 on the season. The Lehi offense worked very efficiently and scored 70 in the first half, putting the game well out of reach for Jordan. Lehi’s Carson Gonzalez ran for 3 touchdowns while Kolose Latu also found his way into the end zone twice for the Pioneers.

Orem warded off the visiting Alta Hawks, winning 20-7. The Orem defense played a tough game, scoring the Tigers a 13-0 lead at halftime. Alta finally broke the silence in the third, scoring a touchdown. But, it was too little too late and the Orem Tigers held on to the lead.

Region 9

Salem Hills soared past the visiting Maple Mountain Golden Eagles with a 46-7 victory. A much needed win for the SkyHawks, who came into tonights game losing three in a row. Four different Salem Hills players ran it in the end zone tonight.

Leading by 24 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Red Devils got a bit of a scare when Wasatch attempted to mount a comeback in the final period (outscoring Springville 23-7), but they held off the surge from the Wasps and secured their seventh win of the season. Coming off a monster game last week, Springville running back Tevita Valeti had yet another standout performance, notching four rushing touchdowns on the night.

Spanish Fork crept by Provo in a defensive battle, rallying to win after the Dons had a 14-3 deficit to overcome. Gabe Ashworth caught the go-ahead score from Will Dart with under six minutes left in the game. Provo’s Kyson Condie ran in a touchdown and threw another in the loss.

“I’m super proud of our boys tonight. We played physical all game against a very good Provo team. We really challenged our guys this week and they responded.”

— Spanish Fork coach Dustin Smith

Region 10

After trailing a one-win Hurricane squad by 10 points heading into the final minute of the first half, the Mustangs scored two touchdowns within 42 seconds of each other to take a lead—which they wouldn’t relinquish—into the halftime break. The scoring burst started what was a run of 41 unanswered points from Crimson Cliffs, which came away with what ended up being a comfortable Region 10 victory.

The Warriors used a big third quarter (outscored Desert Hills 21-0) to gain the separation they needed to secure their fourth victory of the season. Kolter Stuart had the momentum-swinging play of the night with his pick-six early in the third quarter. Snow Canyon quarterback Hunter Johnson connected with eight different receivers on the night, finishing with 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Falling behind by seven points with just over three minutes to play, the Flyers drove down the field, found the endzone and converted the game-winning two-point conversion with 59 seconds remaining, securing what was a clutch region win over Cedar City. Quarterback Jalen Schultz tossed three touchdowns for the Flyers, giving him eight on the season.

Region 11

Mountain Crest took care of business tonight on the road against Logan, winning 38-7. Logan finally broke the scoring drought in the fourth, but at that time they trailed 38-0. Mountain Crest finally gets its season record into the positive 4-3 with tonight’s win.

Sky View beat Bear River on the road with consistent offensive pressure the whole game. Sky View’s Carson Thatcher found four separate teammates in the end zone in Tonight’s game. Sky View ties with Mountain Crest and Ridgeline for 1st in Region 11 after this one.

In a tight, defensive Region 11 game throughout, Ridgeline pulled away in fourth quarter as Will Rippstein scored the game-winning touchdown on a two-yard TD run with 9:53 remaining in the game.

3A North

Two first-half rushing scores from Lukifanga Kaumatule gave the Soaring Eagle the separation they needed to secure the 3A North victory over Union. Clinging to a one-possession lead heading into the fourth quarter, Juan Diego put the clamps on and kept the Cougars off the scoreboard throughout the game’s final 15 minutes.

An unblemished record was never in doubt for Morgan as the Trojans rolled the Ben Lomond Scots 49-7. Morgan, ranked third in 3A’s RPI, scored all 49 of its points in the first half, including two passing touchdowns from Nick Despain and two rushing touchdowns by Jett Salmon.

3A’s top ranked team in the RPI continued its dominant run this season with a 49-0 victory over Ogden. Grantsville quarterback Hunter Bell tossed three touchdowns, while the Cowboy defense shut out the Tigers offense for the second year in a row.

3A South

The Wasps jumped out early and never looked back, rolling to a 52-28 win over North Sanpete. Juab’s offense, which scored over 50 points for the fourth time this season, was led by quarterback Alex Jackson, who threw three touchdowns to three different receivers.

The Richfield defense scored three touchdowns as the Wildcats thoroughly handled the Carbon Dinos. Carbon got a safety in the first half to avoid a shutout, but Dayson Torgerson and Damian Harkins each scooped up fumbles for Richfield touchdowns, and Emery Thorson picked off a pass for a 65-yard return.

“We were able to overcome some early poor execution offensively and some chippy play to put up a strong defensive performance, and a good offensive as the game went on.”

— Richfield coach Ryan Shaddix

A tight in-region battle between Canyon View and Manti was decided by a touchdown in the final three minuets. It was a back and forth battle the whole game, resulting in a 28-28 score after the third quarter. But with 2:37 left, Nick Macias found his way into the end zone, winning it for Canyon View 35-28.

2A North

The Wildcats—the second ranked team in the 2A RPI—remained undefeated with a victory over a formidable Summit Academy squad, which saw its typically potent offense held in check by the South Summit defense. It was a committee approach all night offensively for the Wildcats, who saw four different players carry the ball into the endzone.

“We had a lot of player step up and make big plays for our team tonight. Great win against a strong Team. Fun to see these boys fighting together to get a big win for our program.”

— South Summit coach Mike Ruf

Providence Hall kept American Leadership Academy even further out of the win column with a blowout win. After the Eagles scored in the first quarter on a kick return by Raj Singh, the Patriots scored the next 35 points. Tui Fonua tossed two touchdowns for the Patriots.

Emery made sure a first quarter touchdown from Judge Memorial would be their last, as the Spartans defeat the Bulldogs 47-7. Emery solidified its lead with a 20 point second quarter and a 13 point third quarter. A nice bounce-back win for the Spartans who fell against South Summit last week.

2A South

After a dominant first half, San Juan easily beat Millard 39-6. Millard came out rolling, gaining a quick 26 point first quarter lead and kept that lead the whole way. Millard eventually scored in the third, but it was too late for Eagles.

The Beavers scored 42 of their 49 points before the halftime whistle sounded, which allowed the team to cruise the rest of the way. Bodie Wheatley scored three rushing touchdowns for Beaver—one of which was an 85-yard scamper that came early in the third quarter.

“Our kids came out ready to play. For the 4th straight game our first string defense never gave up a score. Our offense executed really well. Great effort by our team tonight in front of our home crowd.”

—Beaver coach Jon Marshall

The winless Rabbits scored 19 unanswered points on the road to secure their first victory of 2022. Ryder Rogers opened the scoring for Delta on a 28-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. The run was his eighth touchdown of the season.

1A North

North Sevier used a 14 point fourth quarter to seal the deal against the visiting North Summit Braves. The North Sevier rushing crew scored it all against North Summit, Kannin Boswell, Tyler Foote, and Kyson Bosshardt all scored for the Wolves.

Duchesne won 37-6 against the visiting Gunnison Valley Bulldogs and hand them their only second loss of the season. Gunnison Valley went into this game with a 5-1 record, while Duchesne came in with a 1-5 record. However, behind Duchesne junior Parker Crum’s two touchdown passes and two touchdown runs the Eagles pulled off the impressive upset.

1A South

Kilo Tsotsie tossed four touchdowns for Milford, and the Tigers scored the first 28 points of the game en route to a blowout win over Parowan. Tsotsie scored a fifth touchdown on the ground, while Bo Hardy led with two rushing scores. Parowan quarterback Justin DeGroff connected on two touchdown throws, each to Waylon Robinson, in the loss.

“We played a great all-around game. Bo Hardy had a great day running the ball. I was proud of all my kids tonight.”

—Milford coach Thane Marshall

Nonregion

After leading by as much as nine points, Rich conceded a touchdown with less than 90 seconds remaining to fall, on the road, to Hot Springs County (Wyoming). Trey Walker recorded three total touchdowns in the Rebels’ losing effort.

Monticello struggled down the stretch in an 8-player border matchup with Dove Creek, Colo., allowing 28 points in the fourth quarter. Quarterback JD McDonald tossed two touchdown passes to Easton Young and ran in a third.

Fueled by a 35-point first quarter, Enterprise easily preserved its undefeated record with a blowout of Water Canyon. Kyron Bracken scored a rushing and receiving touchdown for the Wolves. Isaac Oliveros broke away for a 55-yard run with minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout for the Wildcats.

Thanks to a runaway second quarter, Farmington reigned supreme in a nonregion contest with Roy. The Phoenix score 28 points unanswered in the second quarter as Easton Wight led them with three touchdowns through the air. Dayton Runyan capped off the Phoenix onslaught with a 25-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

Highland’s defense outscored Cottonwood’s offense, 16-9, as the Rams ran over the Colts. Late in the game, Grant Starks scored twice on defense with interceptions returned. Peizge Malei led the Rams’ offense, throwing three touchdowns and running for another.

Led by a tough defense, Layton Christian pulled away slowly from Kanab, and after Jaxon Riddle got Kanab on the board with a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter, the Eagles’ star running back Jessaia Giatras delivered the knockout punch with a 15-yard touchdown run with six minutes remaining.

