Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 
Live coverage: Can Utah State turn its season around against UNLV?

The Aggies open Mountain West Conference play against the surging Rebels.

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
Utah State quarterback Garrett Larson (14) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Vasha Hunt, AP

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s Mountain West conference opener between Utah State and UNLV. Check back for updates throughout the game.

1st Quarter

Utah State 7, UNLV 7

3:01

  • UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield rushed for a four yard touchdown, breaking a tackle by USU linebacker AJ Vongphachanh.

6:00

  • Utah State scores first on a 12-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Justin McGriff on a pass from quarterback Logan Bonner. The Aggies drove 52 yards for the score.

Pregame prep

  • Utah State has announced its captains.

  • It’s USU quarterback Logan Bonner’s birthday.

  • UNLV is on the way to Logan.

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s conference opener against UNLV:

