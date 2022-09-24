Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Arizona State

Will the Utes build on their two-game win streak?

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Arizona State
Student section at Sun Devil Stadium

FILE — Student section at Sun Devil Stadium during first half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz.

Ralph Freso, Associated Press

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Arizona State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah 14, ASU 0.

1st Quarter

3:16 — Dalton Kincaid catches a pass that was tipped by ASU for the touchdown on 4th and 1. It’s his second touchdown of the day. Utah 14, ASU 0.

11:41 — Utah runs a flea-flicker and Cameron Rising finds Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown. A creative play by Andy Ludwig was the Utes on the board first. Utah 7, ASU 0.

Pregame

Here are some stories to get you ready for the game:

