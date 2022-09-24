Live coverage: The latest as No. 13 Utah football takes on Arizona State

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and Arizona State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah 14, ASU 0.

1st Quarter

3:16 — Dalton Kincaid catches a pass that was tipped by ASU for the touchdown on 4th and 1. It’s his second touchdown of the day. Utah 14, ASU 0.

11:41 — Utah runs a flea-flicker and Cameron Rising finds Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown. A creative play by Andy Ludwig was the Utes on the board first. Utah 7, ASU 0.

Pregame

