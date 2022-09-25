Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 25, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports Brigham Young

Depth carries banged up BYU to a gritty, ‘undisciplined’ win over upset-minded Wyoming

Missing several starters on both sides of the ball, No. 19 BYU pulls out a gritty 38-24 win over the Cowboys Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium

By  Jay Drew
Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (19) celebrates his long run with the crowd as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has said for the last eight months that the Cougars have improved their depth to the point they can absorb some injuries to key players and find a way to win.

His words proved prophetic Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium, as a banged up, No. 19-ranked BYU football team held off gritty and upset-minded Wyoming 38-24 in front of 60,092 fans and a late-night ESPN2 audience.

This one was as ugly as a Wyoming winter, but the Cougars (3-1) will take it, considering they were without 10 or so players who were considered starters or close to it when the season began.

“A lot of mistakes in the game, still. ... We gotta find ways to play more disciplined football.” — BYU football coach Kalani Sitake after 38-24 win over Wyoming.

“We needed it,” Sitake said, remembering last week’s devastating 41-20 loss to Oregon that tested the Cougars’ resolve to turn around and handle a 22-point underdog bent on revenge for suffering eight-straight losses (now nine) to their one-time hated rival.

What the Cougars didn’t do was remember how to play disciplined football — which Sitake began preaching the need for moments after the Oregon loss.

BYU committed 11 penalties for 109 yards, while Wyoming was flagged just three times (one was declined) for 20 yards.

“A lot of mistakes in the game, still,” Sitake said. “… We gotta find ways to play more disciplined football.”

Sure, some of the flags thrown by a CFO West officiating crew — a combination of WAC, Mountain West, Big 12 officials, usually — were downright strange. Like the one where the Cougars forced an incomplete pass, then were whistled for a low block because the officials didn’t blow the play dead when it was obvious the ball hit the turf before John Nelson began running with it the other way.

“Some weird mistakes, man,” Sitake said.

He was referring to his own players, and himself and his coaching staff, but he very well could have been talking about the guys in stripes.

Only Wyoming’s defenders — trying to slow down Jaren Hall and a combination of second- and third-stringers for much of the game — had a worse night than the zebras.

Speaking of Hall, he was sensational again, which Cougar fans have come to expect, and perhaps take for granted. The fifth-year junior completed 26 of 32 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns, with a passer rating of 211.

That’s a career-high passer rating for Hall in a game against an FBS team.

“That boy is so talented, man,” said receiver Keanu Hill, who also had a career night.

Hill was targeted five times and came down with five receptions for a career-high 160 yards and two touchdowns. He dragged a Wyoming defender 10-15 yards to the end zone for his second TD.

“I would say I had a great night,” Hill said, after deflecting praise to Hall and an offensive line that again struggled to run block (in the first half, at least) but was solid in protecting Hall. 

Amazingly, BYU’s top four receivers in terms of number of receptions were Hill, Brayden Cosper (four catches, 58 yards, career-first TD), running back Miles Davis (four catches, 21 yards) and Kody Epps (four catches, 13 yards). 

Puka Nacua played for the first time since the season-opening win over South Florida, and caught three passes for 26 yards before leaving the game with some sort of left knee injury.

Sitake would not provide an update on the star’s condition after the game.

“I am always hopeful,” Sitake said, sounding unhopeful.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) signals a first down after making a catch as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU gets warmed up as they and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A student flexes in the student section as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

A student flexes in the student section as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU students get ready for the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Morgan Pyper (10) signs autographs as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars offensive linemen Blake Freeland (71), Clark Barrington (56) and Harris LaChance (76) talk prior to the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU students cheer as they get ready for the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen pushes Mel Hamilton’s wheelchair and talks with John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pushes Mel Hamilton in a wheelchair as he talks with John Griffin, two members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14. The two men were honored as "Y Lighters" prior to BYU-Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, light the Y prior to the 2022 BYU-Wyoming game.

Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, push the button to light the Y prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The Black 14’s Mel Hamilton and John Griffin pose with family and officials from BYU before lighting the Y on Sept. 24, 2022.

Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, gather with family and officials from BYU gather to light the Y prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Black 14 members Mel Hamilton and John Griffin walk onto the field with BYU deputy athletic director Brian Santiago.

Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, walk with Deputy Athletic Director Brian Santiago, prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Cosmo parachutes into the stadium prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The Brigham Young Cougars run onto the field as they and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU runs onto the field prior to playing Wyoming at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) shakes off tackles by Wyoming Cowboys defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (96) and Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Shae Suiaunoa (43) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) hands the ball off to Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Cosmo slides down a ramp in the stands during a timeout as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Tyler Batty (92) gets a couple fingers on the sock of Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) steps over Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) after a play as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defensive linemen Tyler Batty (92) and John Nelson (94) gang up to sack Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defensive linemen Lorenzo Fauatea (55) and Bruce Mitchell (96) celebrate after tackling Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen (2) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defenders bring down Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) celebrates with teammate running back Christopher Brooks (2) after Brooks scored a touchdown as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Wyoming Cowboys defensive end DeVonne Harris (93) tries to stop Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) from scoring as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a touchdown pass to teammate wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) just gets his toe down in the end zone for a touchdown with Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Jakorey Hawkins (7) defending as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, questions the referees after a flag as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Fisher Jackson (53) knocks down a Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (19) makes a move during a run as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes over Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Easton Gibbs (28) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (19) celebrates his long run with the crowd as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Jakorey Hawkins (7) makes a touchdown saving tackle on Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (19) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The referees exit the stadium to boos and yelling as BYU defeats Wyoming at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) pats teammate running back Miles Davis (19) on the head as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) makes a catch over Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Cameron Stone (4) and battles for the touchdown as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) is tended to after being injured after a catch and run as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) celebrates with teammates fullback Masen Wake (13) and tight end Isaac Rex (83) after catching a touchdown as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Speaking of Davis — the converted receiver from Las Vegas who is not related to the famous jazz musician of the same name but played some sweet music Saturday as RB1 on this night — he ran 13 times for 131 yards.

The redshirt freshman busted off a 70-yard run to the Wyoming 5 late in the game, and expects to hear about how he got caught from behind all week until the Cougars face struggling Utah State on Thursday.

“Credit to Jaren, he knows how to make everybody look good,” Sitake said, while discussing how the QB thrived with a hodgepodge of guys who mostly watched the first few games.

The Cougars ran for 188 yards and held Wyoming to 124 on the ground, but this was no cakewalk. Not until Hill’s 68-yard TD catch and run (through a Wyoming defender) with 5:31 left could BYU breathe easy.

After Davis’ big run, Wyoming kept the Cougars out of the end zone and coaches went with walk-on Justen Smith to kick a 25-yard field goal rather than Jake Oldroyd — who had missed his last three field goal attempts but attempted and made all five PATs Saturday.

“I think it was a good time in that moment for Justen to go in and make that kick,” Sitake said, when asked why Smith, and not Oldroyd, got the honors.

Sitake was also asked why Davis got 13 carries and presumed RB1 Chris Brooks got just two. Brooks’ 6-yard TD run in the first quarter put the Cougars on the board.

“The plan was to see who could get the hot hand,” Sitake said. “… Towards the end we were going to go with the hot hand.”

Wyoming (3-2) controlled most of the first half, and the Cougars were fortunate to lead 14-10 at the break.

“We are not playing rhythm football right now,” a frustrated Sitake told the BYU Sports Radio Network at halftime.

BYU had 206 yards in the first half to Wyoming’s 155, but that was on the strength of several big plays and a 13-play, 76-yard drive to end the second quarter that ended with a 3-yard touchdown reception by Brayden Cosper, the first of the star-crossed junior’s BYU career.

Some poor clock management and having the wrong personnel groups on the field almost cut the drive short, and Sitake said afterwards that he will “challenge” offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake to get that figured out.

Wyoming set the tone early, forcing a three-and-out and then marching 57 yards for a 28-yard field goal. Titus Swen picked up 62 yards on 14 attempts in the first half, and Wyoming averaged 4.4 yards per rushing attempt.

The Cowboys finished at 3.6 yards per rush, as Tyler Batty and company got more stout as the game wore on.

“I appreciate the style of football Wyoming plays,” Sitake said. “You can’t hide from it.”

Brooks’ TD run came a play after Isaac Rex caught a 32-yard flea flicker pass from Hall.

Much to the chagrin of BYU’s large home crowd, Wyoming answered that BYU TD with a 10-play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown.

Aided by an iffy facemask penalty on Keenan Pili and a nifty 18-yard third-down pass to Wyatt Weiland, the Pokes got into scoring territory and then found the end zone after their first long drive stalled at the BYU 10.

Weiland’s fly sweep TD run gave the visitors a 10-7 lead.

John Nelson sacked Peasley to force Wyoming’s second punt, and the Cougars took over at their 24 with 3:32 remaining in the first half. Just as they did against Baylor here two weeks ago, the Cougars scored right before halftime to take the lead and carry some momentum into the locker room.

Hall, whom Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said postgame is the best QB the Cowboys have faced this season, described the week after the Oregon loss as “a lot of emotion going on” due to the disappointing loss and the departure of backup tight end Dallin Holker.

“It took us a couple days to figure out how we were going to move on,” Hall said.

