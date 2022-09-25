Can an apple a day really keep the doctor away? Here’s what research says

Fall has officially begun and it’s time for nature’s crispiest fruit to shine: apple season is here. Whether its used in a salad or a pie or as the main course, this nutrient-rich food is versatile.

Its health benefits have always been touted: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” right? Or is that a saying not based in truth?

What are the health benefits of apples?

This fruit provides antioxidants, fiber and vitamin C. It’s also low on calories, making it the perfect portable snack.

One meta-analysis from Cambridge University Press found that “apple consumption was associated with a reduced risk of cancer in the lung, colon–rectum, oral cavity, digestive tract and breast.”

Another research study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that one apple a day can reduce inflammation related to obesity, which is associated with cardiovascular disease.

Other studies have found that apples reduce the risk of stroke, reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and even lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

So, does an apple a day keep the doctor away?

Although there are countless studies about the health benefits of apples, research shows that the proverb may not be completely based in fact.

Yes, those who eat an apple every day may use fewer prescriptions, but that doesn’t necessarily keep the doctor away, one study found after examining over 8,000 participants.

Are there any side effects of eating too many apples?

According to Healthline, it’s unlikely that apples will harm you, but there can be a few side effects. For one, the increased intake of fiber can cause gas, bloating and stomach pains.

The fruit also contains carbohydrates, so those trying a low-carb diet should keep this in mind.