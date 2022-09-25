Best snacks to eat at general conference

Soon, Latter-day Saints will huddle around their televisions or radios and hear the familiar voice announcing the start to general conference. This semiannual event is like a spiritual Super Bowl for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — a marathon of a weekend that brings church members closer to God and Jesus Christ.

While Latter-day Saints spiritually feast, sometimes there is also actual feasting. Here are the top seven snacks that you should have ready for conference weekend.

Cinnamon rolls

It’s probably not a surprise to cover-to-cover readers of the Deseret News that I’m leading with cinnamon rolls. This sweet treat has been made by many members during general conference and is a delightful option.

Vegetables and hummus

While it’s not a secret that Latter-day Saints love sweet treats, eating sugar all weekend probably won’t help you sustain the energy needed to focus for 10 hours throughout the weekend (like I said: marathon of a weekend). Try some celery, cucumber and carrots with a side of hummus. Add a little olive oil, lemon juice and a sprinkle of sesame seeds to pre-packaged hummus to spruce it up a bit.

Popcorn (popping on the apricot tree)

“Popcorn popping on the apricot tree” is a phrase that’ll put a smile on many Latter-day Saints’ faces. Popcorn is a versatile snack that can accommodate a lot of different flavors. I recommend cajun seasoning (mostly because I think the spice is wonderful), but if your family prefers sweet to savory, pumpkin pie spice on plain or lightly buttered popcorn can be a festive option.

Green Jell-O

When you think of classic Latter-day Saint foods, green Jell-O is likely on that list. Try this kid-friendly food as a quick snack between sessions, or go all out and make a fluffy green Jell-O salad.

Family-friendly charcuterie board

I absolutely love looking at aesthetic charcuterie boards while knowing that never in a million years would I have adequate time to make the one of my dreams. But I could make this one — here’s how. Take apples and slice them up. Halve some grapes. Take any type of melon and use a cookie-cutter to get fun shapes of your choice. Cut up some mozzarella sticks and slice up some cheddar cheese. Serve with a handful of nuts mixed in with chocolate chips if you want it to be really fancy.

Ants on a log

Ants on a log is a classic snack. Cut up some celery into log shapes and then fill with a nut butter of your choice (if your familiar has nut allergies, try sun butter, but make sure to check for allergens on the label). Add raisins to be the “ants” on the log.

Sunbeam cupcakes

Cupcakes are often time consuming, but they don’t have to be. If you can’t make cupcakes from scratch, buy some already frosted cupcakes from the store that are frosted with vanilla frosting. Get yellow food coloring and a black cookie icing bag from the baking aisle. Remove the frosting from the cupcakes and color it yellow. Then fill up a sandwich bag half-way and cut the tip off to make a make-shift piping bag. Make little sun shapes on the cupcakes and draw a smily face using the black cookie icing bag.

