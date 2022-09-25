Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 25, 2022 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State

Another game, another probable season-ending injury for Utah State

The Aggies have lost multiple players for the season due to injury and likely lost another one against UNLV.

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
Another game, another probable season-ending injury for Utah State
AP22268123162822.jpg

Utah State coach Blake Anderson, left, reacts after the team failed to convert on a fourth down against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP

Utah State football keeps losing players to season-ending injuries.

First there was striker Anthony Switzer, who was lost before the season even started when he tore his ACL during the Blue vs. White game, which closes out spring ball.

Next came wide receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen and defensive tackle Phillip Paea.

Both Van Leeuwen and Paea suffered season-ending knee injuries against Weber State two weeks ago, significant blows to the Aggies’ receiving corp and defensive front, respectively.

Saturday night against UNLV, yet another Aggie went down, his season likely over.

Per Utah State head coach Blake Anderson, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki suffered a dislocated ankle late in the first quarter of the Aggies’ 34-24 loss to the Rebels.

Tuiaki was carted off the field and did not return. Given the nature of the injury, Anderson believes Tuiaki’s season is over.

“Dislocated ankle,” Anderson said. “It is back in place, but as you’d expect there’ll be some damage there and I am assuming he will be done for the year. Probably will need surgery to repair ligaments. That is pretty typical with that kind of injury.”

AP22268051503683.jpg

Utah State wide receiver Terrell Vaughn (0) catches a pass as UNLV defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) and linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP
AP22268051509003.jpg

UNLV running back Aidan Robbins (9) carries the ball down the field during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP
AP22268051521712.jpg

Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) dashes past UNLV defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP
AP22268051529045.jpg

Utah State cornerback Ajani Carter (12) breaks up a pass intended for UNLV wide receiver Ricky White during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP
AP22268051645779.jpg

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah State linebacker MJ Tafisi defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP
AP22268051647780.jpg

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield reaches the ball out to score a touchdown as Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh (10) and linebacker Max Alford (33) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP
AP22268051648675.jpg

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Utah State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP
The loss of Tuiaki is a significant blow to the Aggies’ defensive line, which was already without Paea and has been without Hale Motu’apuaka, Poukesi Vakauta and Byron Vaughns at various times this season. (Motu’apuaka missed the Weber State game, Vakauta the Alabama game, while Vaughns sat out the loss to UNLV with a high ankle sprain.)

“Not being able to be 100% in the room is hard,” Motu’apuaka said after Saturday’s game. “But I am very proud of the younger guys who have stepped up, especially Tavian Coleman and Bo Maile. They’ve done a great job stepping up and playing for us. They were thrown into the fire, especially Bo — Tavian was already going to see playing time. Bo stepped up and showed no fear. He is a tough kid.”

