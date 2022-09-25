Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 25, 2022 | 
3 takeaways from No. 19 BYU’s 38-24 win over Wyoming

BYU’s offense is developing some great new weapons, but the defense needs to clean up its act.

By  Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a touchdown pass to teammate wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After a bumpy start, BYU earned a confidence-building 38-24 win against Wyoming on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

BYU needs to get off to quicker starts

The Cougars had the lead at the end of the first quarter, but that doesn’t mean they were playing their best football.

BYU had to punt on its first two drives after failing to get even a single first down, and the defense struggled to stop Wyoming’s run game.

The slow start on Saturday was reminiscent of the Cougars’ play last week against Oregon, when BYU gave up 10 unanswered points in the first quarter on its way to a 41-20 loss.

The Cougars will need to get off to quicker starts against better opponents, like No. 10 Arkansas on Oct. 15.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) signals a first down after making a catch as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A student flexes in the student section as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

A student flexes as the student section gets ready for the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941181.jpg

BYU students get ready for the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941183.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Morgan Pyper (10) signs autographs as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941187.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars offensive linemen Blake Freeland (71), Clark Barrington (56) and Harris LaChance (76) talk prior to the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941189.jpg

BYU students cheer as they get ready for the game as BYU and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Elder S. Gifford Nielsen pushes Mel Hamilton’s wheelchair and talks with John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pushes Mel Hamilton in a wheelchair as he talks with John Griffin, two members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14. The two men were honored as “Y Lighters” prior to BYU-Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, light the Y prior to the 2022 BYU-Wyoming game.

Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, push the button to light the Y prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The Black 14’s Mel Hamilton and John Griffin pose with family and officials from BYU before lighting the Y on Sept. 24, 2022.

Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, gather with family and officials from BYU gather to light the Y prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Black 14 members Mel Hamilton and John Griffin walk onto the field with BYU deputy athletic director Brian Santiago.

Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, members of the 1969 Wyoming Black 14, walk with Deputy Athletic Director Brian Santiago, prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941251.jpg

Cosmo parachutes into the stadium prior to BYU and Wyoming playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941237.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars run onto the field as they and Wyoming prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941249.jpg

BYU runs onto the field prior to playing Wyoming at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941191.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) shakes off tackles by Wyoming Cowboys defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (96) and Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Shae Suiaunoa (43) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941193.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) hands the ball off to Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941195.jpg

BYU’s Cosmo slides down a ramp in the stands during a timeout as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941199.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Tyler Batty (92) gets a couple fingers on the sock of Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941203.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) steps over Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) after a play as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941201.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive linemen Tyler Batty (92) and John Nelson (94) gang up to sack Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941205.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive linemen Lorenzo Fauatea (55) and Bruce Mitchell (96) celebrate after tackling Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen (2) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941207.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defenders bring down Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941209.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) celebrates with teammate running back Christopher Brooks (2) after Brooks scored a touchdown as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941211.jpg

Wyoming Cowboys defensive end DeVonne Harris (93) tries to stop Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) from scoring as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) delivers a touchdown pass to teammate wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941215.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) just gets his toe down in the end zone for a touchdown with Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Jakorey Hawkins (7) defending as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941239.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, questions the referees after a flag as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941235.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Fisher Jackson (53) knocks down a Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941233.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (19) makes a move during a run as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941231.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes over Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Easton Gibbs (28) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941229.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (19) celebrates his long run with the crowd as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941227.jpg

Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Jakorey Hawkins (7) makes a touchdown saving tackle on Brigham Young Cougars running back Miles Davis (19) as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941225.jpg

The referees exit the stadium to boos and yelling as BYU defeats Wyoming at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941223.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) pats teammate running back Miles Davis (19) on the head as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941221.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) makes a catch over Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Cameron Stone (4) and battles for the touchdown as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2941219.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) is tended to after being injured after a catch and run as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. BYU won 38-24.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Brayden Cosper (20) celebrates with teammates fullback Masen Wake (13) and tight end Isaac Rex (83) after catching a touchdown as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
With stars out or limited, BYU’s offense is learning to mix it up

After the slow start, BYU’s offense found its footing, and quarterback Jaren Hall got multiple guys involved in each scoring drive.

Wide receiver Keanu Hill had two touchdowns and a few other memorable catches, including a 47-yard grab in the first quarter that jumpstarted BYU’s offense.

Brayden Cosper was another receiver who made a difference for the Cougars. He scored his first career touchdown right before halftime and just missed what could have been another in the fourth quarter.

Freshman running back Miles Davis dominated the Cougars’ run game. He had runs of 25 and 17 yards during one of the Cougars’ scoring drives in the third quarter, and then he had a 70-yard run in the final minutes of the game, setting up his team for a field goal.

Davis finished the night with 131 rushing yards.

Although wide receiver Puka Nacua was back after missing two games with a bad ankle, his impact was limited and then he went down in the fourth quarter with an injury. Nacua ended the night with 26 yards on three receptions.

Wide receiver Gunner Romney remained out, although he did take part in pregame warmups on Saturday, according to Jay Drew of the Deseret News.

If Romney and Nacua miss more time with injuries, BYU will need players like Hill, Cosper and Davis to continue to shine.

Cougar defenders have got to clean up their play

BYU’s defense is also dealing with injuries, which may explain why it struggled to slow down the Cowboys during the early action.

But there’s no excuse for the defense’s penalty problems, which marred an otherwise passable second-half performance.

During Wyoming’s final scoring drive of the game, for example, the Cougars were called for pass interference and a personal foul, which gave the Cowboys extra chances to make it into the end zone.

Altogether, BYU had 11 penalties for 109 yards. Wyoming had just two penalties for 20 yards.

