What did Liz Cheney say about a Trump 2024 nomination?

Although Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney lost her primary to Trump endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman in August, she is actively keeping with her previously voiced convictions regarding former president Donald Trump.

Looking back: During her concession speech last month, Cheney warned that “we must be very clear-eyed about the threat we face and about what is required to defeat it,” she said. “I have said since Jan. 6 to do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is nowhere near the Oval Office, and I mean it.”

Driving the news: Now, Cheney has given a glimpse into how she intends to keep Trump out of office. During the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday, Cheney said that she would leave the GOP if Trump wins the presidential nomination in 2024, Axios reported.

During the festival, Cheney also criticized Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has voiced his support for Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, someone who is well-known for her election fraud claims, according to NBC News. Cheney simply replied “yes” when asked whether or not she would support the Democratic party in an effort to defeat Lake and other Republican nominees who promote election lies, per CNN.

Looking ahead: During a discussion at the festival, Cheney did not offer any hints as to whether or not she will run for president in the future or the Jan. 6 House Committee’s plans, NBC News reported. Cheney shares her disapproval for Trump with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. Whilst campaigning for his daughter’s primary run, Cheney said, “in our nation’s 246 year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”

Cheney said that her father gave her one piece of advice earlier this year: “‘Defend the republic, daughter.’ And I will,” she said, The Texas Tribune reported.