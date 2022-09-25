Facebook Twitter
BYU and Utah recruiting target Spencer Fano names his top 4

Did the Cougars and Utes make the cut for the 4-star Timpview offensive tackle?

Timpview senior offensive tackle Spencer Fano, a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, named his top four colleges he’s considering, and both BYU and Utah made the cut along with Michigan and Oregon.

Timpview players celebrate after winning a 5A football state semifinal game 38-0 over Salem Hills at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Timpview senior offensive tackle Spencer Fano, a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, named his top four colleges he’s considering, and both BYU and Utah made the cut along with Michigan and Oregon.

Timpview High offensive tackle Spencer Fano, one of the top-rated Utah high school prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, has yet to make a decision on where he will play his college ball.

On Sunday, though, Fano released his list of the final four teams he is considering.

Both BYU and Utah made the list, along with Michigan and Oregon.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Fano is a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 133 recruit nationally in the 2023 class and 14th at his position, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Fano told On3’s Hayes Fawcett what stands out about each team in his top 4.

“BYU is the school closest to my home so it would be easiest for my parents to make it to games,” Fano said. “Coach (Kalani) Sitake and coach (Darrell) Funk are both great coaches. Also, my brother goes to BYU and obviously playing with him would be hard to pass up.”

His brother, defensive lineman Logan Fano, signed to BYU’s 2021 recruiting class as a four-star recruit. He’s out for this season after suffering an ACL tear in March.

Spencer’s Fano teammate and a fellow four-star prospect, edge rusher Siale Esera, committed to BYU two weeks ago. Another offensive tackle, Ethan Thomason of Colorado, also pledged to BYU.

The Utes recently added a verbal commitment from another offensive tackle — Roger Alderman, a three-star prospect out of California.

Fano cited the Utes’ reputation for producing NFL-caliber offensive linemen as an appealing reason to choose Utah.

“Utah is the second closest to my home,” Fano said of the Utes, per Fawcett. “Not only that but they have been proven to be one of the best schools at developing players and have put many O-linemen into the NFL. Maybe the biggest part in that is their O-line coach, coach (Jim) Harding, who is someone I could definitely see myself playing for.”

