Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier reportedly entering transfer portal. What could it mean for BYU and Utah State?

When BYU and Utah State face Boise State later this season, the Broncos likely will have a different starting quarterback.

Hank Bachmeier reportedly intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Bronco News Nation’s B.J. Rains.

Bachmeier has thrown for 497 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through the team’s first four games, though he completed just 13 of 34 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos’ 27-10 loss at UTEP last week that dropped Boise State to 2-2 on the year.

He was also replaced by redshirt freshman Taylen Green after struggling in the Broncos’ season-opening 34-17 loss against Oregon State.

The day after the loss to UTEP, Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough and replaced him with Dirk Koetter, who has extensive experience as a head coach at both the college and NFL level.

Bachmeier is a four-year starter for the Broncos — he’s started 29 games since joining the program in 2019 — and has thrown for more than 6,600 yards and 41 touchdowns in his college career.

Though Bachmeier is listed as a senior, Rains explained he would have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands. Bachmeier could use this season as a redshirt year since he played in only four games, and he still has a bonus year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

Green has completed 19 of 28 passes this season for 155 yards and an interception, while also rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU travels to Idaho to face Boise State on Nov. 5, while Utah State will play the Broncos in Boise on Nov. 25.

Boise State has won its past six meetings against the Aggies as members of the Mountain West Conference.

Utah State last beat the Broncos in 2015, and the Aggies are off to a 1-3 start in 2022.

BYU and Boise State have played every year since 2012, but that series will end with this year’s matchup as the Cougars join the Big 12 next year.

The game between BYU and Boise State will be the Cougars’ 10th straight to open the season before the team has its first bye the next weekend.

Last year, the Broncos upset then-No. 10 BYU 26-17 in Provo. Bachmeier completed 18 of 29 passes for 172 yards in that game.