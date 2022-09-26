Facebook Twitter
Here are the highest and lowest votes Utah and BYU got in this week’s AP Top 25 poll

The Week 5 poll didn’t bring a lot of change for the Utes and Cougars

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs past Arizona State defensive lineman Tautala Pesefea Jr. (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz.

Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

It was a pretty quiet week for BYU and Utah in the major polls, after both schools won games they were expected to last weekend.

Utah jumped one spot to No. 12 in The Associated Press poll after beating Arizona State 34-13, while BYU stayed put at No. 19 following its 38-24 win over Wyoming.

Each week, College Poll Tracker keeps track of individual voters’ ballots for the AP poll. How did those performances impact how the AP voters ranked the teams this week?

How AP voters ranked Utah football in the Week 5 poll

  • The Utes were ranked as high as No. 7 by two voters: Jack Ebling of WSYM (Lansing, Michigan) and Nate Mink of Syracuse Media Group (New York).
  • Utah’s lowest ranking was No. 25, as two voters placed the Utes in the final spot. It’s the first time since Week 2 Utah has been ranked in the Top 25 on every ballot.
  • The Utes’ most common ranking was No. 10, where 10 of the AP voters ranked the Utes. 
  • Utah was in the top 10 on 16 ballots.
  • The highest concentration of Utah rankings came in the range from No. 11 to No. 15, where 29 of the 63 AP voters ranked the Utes.

How AP voters ranked BYU football in the Week 5 poll

  • The Cougars were ranked as high as No. 12 by two voters: Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune (Illinois) and Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com (Ohio).
  • BYU was unranked on one ballot, from Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman (Texas), and No. 25 on three other ballots.
  • The Cougars’ most common ranking was No. 20, where 10 of the AP voters ranked the Cougars.
  • BYU was in the top 15 on 11 ballots, with six of those at No. 15.
  • The highest concentration of BYU rankings came in the range from No. 16 to No. 20, where 40 of the 63 AP voters ranked the Cougars.

