The world will have a front-row seat to Monday’s NASA test when it will crash a spacecraft into a distant asteroid to see if it can move the rock, a method that will come in handy should a planet-killing asteroid ever come hurtling toward Earth.

NASA says this particular asteroid is millions of miles away and not a threat to the Earth, nor will it be regardless of the test’s outcome.

Thanks to a camera on board the spaceship, the lead-up to the collision will be live-streamed back to Earth and available for viewing on NASA’s YouTube channel.

Why is NASA crashing a perfectly good spaceship?

Sponsored by NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office and led by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is a $325 million project that aims to crash a 1,260 pound spacecraft traveling at 14,000 mph into Dimorphos, an asteroid that’s 525 feet in diameter and 7 million miles from Earth.

The point of the exercise is to see how significantly the current path of Dimorphos can be altered by the impact in a technique NASA calls “asteroid deflector by kinetic impactor.”

What is Dimorphos and why is it a good test target?

Dimorphos is a moonlet asteroid, orbiting a larger asteroid named Didymos, which is about a half-mile in diameter. Mission officials have stressed that the binary system “is not on a path to collide with Earth and therefore poses no actual threat to the planet” but is the “perfect testing ground” to see if an asteroid’s natural path can be altered via a high-velocity impact.

Thanks to an onboard camera system that will be streaming one-image-per-second back to Earth, mission engineers along with the viewing public will have a real-time view, albeit one delayed by the 45 seconds or so that it takes for the video to process and stream back to Earth-based receivers, capturing DART’s approach and collision with Dimorphos.

Can you see the crash with a telescope?

While DART will be recording video right up to the moment of its own demise, plenty of other “eyes” will be on the collision, including a slew of Earth-bound telescopes as well as a number of spaced-based observers.

NASA says the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes will be turned toward the Didymos system for the event, as will the Lucy space probe. DART was also carrying a small cube satellite designed and built by the Italian Space Agency that it launched about two weeks ago on its way to the target. The LICIACube will have the closest third-party view of the crash from its position at 55km, around 34 miles, from Dimorphos at the time of impact, according to NASA.

Who will be driving when the crash happens?

Launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base in California last November, the DART spacecraft will shift from human controls to a fully autonomous, onboard “smartnav” navigation system about four hours before its meeting with Dimorphos.

Being able to launch a spacecraft that is able to independently find and target a rogue asteroid is a critical element of the DART experiment, according to NASA Program Scientist Tom Statler.

“The first test ... (is) our ability to build an autonomously guided spacecraft that will actually achieve the kinetic impact on the asteroid,” Statler said at the NASA press conference. “The second test is the test of how the actual asteroid responds to the kinetic impact.

“Because at the end of the day, the real question is how effectively did we move the asteroid. And, can this technique of kinetic impact be used in the future if we ever needed to?”

When will NASA know if the crash test worked, or not?

Statler said the expectation is that DART’s impact on Dimorphos will change the asteroid’s speed by 1% or so, but it could take weeks or even months to determine the exact level of disruption.

While this may seem like a minor change, the ability to create even a minute change in an asteroid or comet’s trajectory toward Earth, with sufficient lead time, could create the difference between some future near-miss or direct hit.

Are any dangerous asteroids headed for Earth right now?

Right now, no known asteroid larger than 140 meters in size has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, but only about 40% of those asteroids have been found as of October 2021, according to NASA.

As the collective knowledge-base and expertise grows to include comprehensive identification and tracking of future potential hazards from space, Statler said the DART mission will help prepare the residents of Earth to take effective action in the event of some distant, pending catastrophe. And it’s an experiment without precedent.

Here’s how to watch the test crash LIVE

NASA says DART’s impact with Dimorphos should happen around 7:14 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:14 p.m. MDT) on Monday, Sept. 26.

The agency’s full broadcast of the event begins at 6 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. MDT) and can be viewed on YouTube. A non-commentary feed from DART’s onboard camera begins at 5 p.m. on Monday.