Getting to know Ochai Agbaji — Utah Jazz rookie and amateur movie critic

Utah Jazz rookie Ochai Agbaji said that Monday felt like the first day of school.

The Jazz’s annual media day includes getting photos taken, getting more acquainted with teammates and getting new lockers and new uniforms, so it kind of is like a first day of school. Except for the part where the students are elite athletes who have press conference-style interviews with a room full of reporters.

But, Agbaji was all smiles and giddy with excitement about starting his NBA career and had no problem handling everything thrown at him on Monday.

While fans might know that Agbaji was a part of the national championship-winning Kansas team and came to the Jazz in the trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, during his interview Agbaji detailed some things about his off-court persona that fans might not know.

First, Jazz center Udoka Azubuike and Agbaji used to be roommates. During Azubuike’s junior and senior season at Kansas (Agbaji’s freshman and sophomore season) the two lived together.

Agbaji said the two bonded over their shared background — Azubuike is from Nigeria. and so is Agbaji’s father, Olofu.

“We connected in that way and my dad would cook for him all the time and bring him Nigerian meals,” Agbaji said. “When I got traded here, I sent him a text. I was like, ‘Hey, Dok, what’s up.’ And he said congrats and that he’s excited to have me here.”

The other interesting thing you might not know about Agbaji is that in his spare time he considers himself a bit of a movie buff and maybe even a bit of a critic.

“I like to watch movies. I wouldn’t call myself like a movie critic, but I like to review movies and give my say on them,” Agbaji said.

When asked to list his three favorite movies he said, “Interstellar,” “Nacho Libre” and “Back to the Future Part II.”