Utah has a Netflix obsession, study finds

The Beehive State has a lot of Netflix binge-watchers, a new study finds. But these television addicts are more honest than others.

Techelate, a tech research website, analyzed data to find which state watches the most hours of Netflix and which state had the most password sharers or “swindlers,” their website stated.

Which state watches Netflix the most?

When it came to which state watched the most hours of Netflix, Utah took second place, with 782 hours watched per person, per year. Oregon led for first place, with 16 more hours. Hawaii came in third, followed by Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts, Connecticut and the District of Columbia.

Meanwhile, North Dakota only had 662 watched hours, the least on the list. The amounts were calculated using two data sources: Google Trends search terms, like “watch Netflix” or “Netflix login,” and National Telecommunications and Information Administration survey data for “Watches Videos Online” responses.

Which state shares Netflix passwords the most?

Even though Utah tops the list on hours of Netflix watched, it comes last for states that share Netflix passwords, with only 23% of users admitting to sharing passwords, the survey said.

Ohio was the most likely to share passwords, with 59% of subscribers admitting to “swindling.” Illinois came in second (58%) and Massachusetts (57%) in third for worst offenders.

The survey used Netflix password-sharing statistics from a Time2Play study that quizzed over 1,500 Americans from all over the U.S.

Overall, 44% of Netflix users were using someone else’s account, which translates to about 32 million people.

Netflix is testing a password-sharing surcharge

The streaming service has been testing an upcharge for those sharing passwords across five countries — Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, as I previously reported. This would add an additional $2.99 on the monthly subscription.

The company recently said that it will roll out the charge next year, targeting more than 100 million people who don’t pay.