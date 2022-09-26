Utah tight end Brant Kuithe lost for the season

Utah Utes head football coach Kyle Whittingham’s fear has been realized.

Last Saturday after the Utes beat the Arizona State Sun Devils, Whittingham told reporters that the right knee injury star tight end Brant Kuithe suffered at the end of the first quarter didn’t look good in terms of Kuithe being able to play the rest of the season.

On Monday, Whittingham announced during his weekly press conference that Kuithe is indeed out for the rest of the campaign.

“A big blow for our offense,” Whittingham said.

A senior, Kuithe still leads Utah in receptions this season with 19 and led it in receiving yards before fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid overtook him against Arizona State (Kincaid has 16 receptions on the year).

The 6-foot-2, 219-pound Kuithe would be able to return to the Utes next season if he desires, although he has already previously put off the NFL when there was speculation he would go.

