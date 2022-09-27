Where does Utah State stand a century into its rivalry with BYU?

This Thursday, Utah State football will travel to Provo to take on the rival BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the last — currently — confirmed time.

The longtime in-state rivals have met 90 times since 1922, the second most of a Utah State opponent.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Cougars in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and BYU football

BYU holds a fairly commanding lead over Utah State all-time, with victories in 50 out of 90 matchups.

