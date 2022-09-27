Facebook Twitter
Where does Utah State stand a century into its rivalry with BYU?

The Cougars and Aggies have faced each other 90 times in the past 100 years.

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier scores on Utah State Aggies in Logan on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

This Thursday, Utah State football will travel to Provo to take on the rival BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the last — currently — confirmed time.

The longtime in-state rivals have met 90 times since 1922, the second most of a Utah State opponent.

Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Cougars in previous matchups.

All-time history between Utah State and BYU football

BYU holds a fairly commanding lead over Utah State all-time, with victories in 50 out of 90 matchups.

  • The Aggies had their greatest success against the Cougars from the 1922 to the 1974. Over the course of those 52 years, Utah State defeated BYU 30 times. Since then, the Cougars have recorded 32 victories to just seven by the Aggies.
  • The rivalry has been much more competitive since 2010. Utah State has defeated BYU four times, while the Cougars have beaten the Aggies seven times.
  • Utah State’s back-to-back wins against BYU in 2017 and 2018 were the Aggies’ first back-to-back wins over their rivals since 1973 and 1974.
  • BYU, meanwhile, has won at least two consecutive games against Utah State before suffering a loss for over 40 years. The last Cougars’ victory sandwiched by Aggie wins came in 1966.
