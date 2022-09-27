Utah football gets commitment from edge rusher at a powerhouse program

Utah football’s 2023 recruiting class is coming together, and on Monday, the Utes got another commit.

This one comes from Jonah Lea’ea, an edge rusher at national powerhouse program Bishop Gorman High in Nevada.

1 Corinthians 10:31

“So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.” #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/MBFuMiX9uG — Jonah Lea’ea (@JLeaea) September 26, 2022

Lea’ea is rated a three-star prospect in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is rated the 14th-best prospect in Nevada and also holds scholarship offers from nine other schools, including Pac-12 programs Oregon State, Washington State, Cal and Arizona, per 247 Sports.

So far in the 2022 season, Lea’ea has 16 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, six QB hurries and a pass deflection for Bishop Gorman, per Max Preps.

Lea’ea is the 14th commit for Utah in its 2023 recruiting class.