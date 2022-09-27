Facebook Twitter
Utah football gets commitment from edge rusher at a powerhouse program

By Brandon Judd
The Utah Utes run onto the field before playing the San Diego State Aztecs in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Utah football’s 2023 recruiting class is coming together, and on Monday, the Utes got another commit.

This one comes from Jonah Lea’ea, an edge rusher at national powerhouse program Bishop Gorman High in Nevada. 

Lea’ea is rated a three-star prospect in 247 Sports’ composite rankings

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is rated the 14th-best prospect in Nevada and also holds scholarship offers from nine other schools, including Pac-12 programs Oregon State, Washington State, Cal and Arizona, per 247 Sports. 

So far in the 2022 season, Lea’ea has 16 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, six QB hurries and a pass deflection for Bishop Gorman, per Max Preps.

Lea’ea is the 14th commit for Utah in its 2023 recruiting class.

