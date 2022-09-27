‘We’ll always remember’: Utah football marks one-year anniversary of death of Aaron Lowe

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham opened his weekly news conference Monday morning by talking about the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of defensive back Aaron Lowe.

Nearly nine months to the day after freshman star running back Ty Jordan died in December 2020, his close friend, Lowe was shot and killed in Salt Lake City on Sept. 26, 2021 — hours after the Utes earned their first Pac-12 win of the season against Washington State.

Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship just before the season kicked off and he changed his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor Jordan.

The university has since retired No. 22 in the football program.

“We just wanted to let Aaron’s family know how they’re in our thoughts and prayers. We miss him,” Whittingham said Monday. “We want to make sure we acknowledge that. We’ll always remember Aaron and Ty.”

During a team meeting Monday, players and coaches participated in a prayer and a moment of silence in honor of Lowe.

“Coach Whitt did a good job of acknowledging (the anniversary). That was a big thing,” said tight end Dalton Kincaid. “Then everyone rallying together. That’s a big thing we pride ourselves on, being a family. That more than ever this week, especially. … He’s always with us. Him and Ty both. It’s definitely felt today.”

The Utes host Oregon State on Saturday (noon MDT, Pac-12 Network) in their Pac-12 home opener.

As a tribute to the two fallen players, Utah has established a new tradition — a “Moment of Loudness” between the third and fourth quarters during home games at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Ja’Quinden Jackson, who has switched from quarterback to running back and ran nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 34-13 victory at Arizona State, was a close friend of both Lowe and Jordan.

Fittingly, he received the Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship before the season kicked off.

“Everything I do is for my family and the people that I love,” Jackson said. “It’s an honor to try to fill those shoes.”

First-year running backs coach Quinton Ganther wasn’t part of the program last year, but he knows about the legacy left by Lowe and Jordan.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about them,” he said. “I just want to send love out to (Lowe’s) family because this is a trying time for them as well. The whole Utah family keeps each other lifted in this day of mourning.”

What effect have Lowe and Jordan had on Whittingham?

“A huge impact on the program and myself. They’re in our thoughts daily. Throughout the building there are reminders and tributes to those two young men,” he said. “Aaron’s mom and Ty’s mom will be coming to a game shortly. We’ll honor them. They’ve had and will continue to have an impact on our team and our program as a whole.”