Best post-general conference dinners

Soon, Latter-day Saints will huddle around their televisions or radios and hear the familiar voice announcing the start to general conference. This semiannual event is like a spiritual Super Bowl for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — a marathon of a weekend that brings church members closer to God and Jesus Christ.

While Latter-day Saints spiritually feast, sometimes there is also actual feasting. Here are the six best dinners that you can prepare before conference and let them cook while you watch.

Chicken tortilla soup

Before the morning session of conference starts, try out this recipe from the Country Cook for slow cooker chicken tortilla soup. It would go great with some steamed rice, tortilla chips or corn bread. This easy dinner makes for great leftovers that you can set in a pot and leave to cook.

Potato soup

It’s getting cold outside and sometimes the best thing for that is comfort food. Try making this potato soup from the Girl Who Ate Everything. Let it cook while you watch conference and then after conference is finished, serve up this soup with a bag of coleslaw mix from the store dressed with olive oil and lemon juice.

Chicken pot pie

Chicken pot pie can be time consuming (making pastry dough isn’t always easy), so try this alternative that can be left to cook all day. Eating on a Dime gives a great recipe that uses frozen vegetables for added convenience. You can serve this meal with a flakey biscuit or even just fresh bread.

Beef and broccoli

Tasty has a recipe for beef and broccoli that your family will love. With any sort of slow cooker beef meal, you always have the option to buy a tougher cut knowing that your meat will tenderize as you cook it for a long time. Try out this recipe and serve over steamed rice.

Tomato soup

This tomato soup recipe from the Magical Slow Cooker is the perfect addition to any conference weekend. I recommend adding in a few extra veggies like chopped spinach or chopped carrots, but you don’t have to. Let it cook while you watch conference and then make some quick grilled cheese sandwiches.

Here’s how I make the best grilled cheese. I use a whole wheat bread with seeds on the crust. I spread a little bit of garlic butter on one side of each piece of bread. Then I use equal parts sharp cheddar with harvati for my cheese and fry up in a pan.

Breakfast casserole

If you had cinnamon rolls for breakfast, a breakfast casserole can be a great option. Try this recipe from Spend with Pennies that is a slow cooker twist on a Western omelet. This super easy meal could be served with a simple green salad, fruit or toast.